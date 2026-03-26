Winter didn’t exactly make much of an appearance in Idaho this year. It feels like we skipped right past the snow and single digit temperatures and arrived at spring before most of us were ready.

That may be why so many people in Canyon County have been keeping a close eye on the social media accounts for the Treasure Valley’s two remaining drive-in movie theaters. When warm temperatures stick around, it makes summer traditions feel like they’re right around the corner.

READ MORE: What Happened To Idaho's Celebrated Drive-In Movie Theaters?

Even in a world filled with streaming services and indoor theaters with reclining seats, there’s something special about spending a beautiful spring or summer evening at a drive-in. It’s one of those traditions that have stood the test of time. Families still pile into SUVs with blankets. Kids still get excited about staying up past their bedtime. And parents still appreciate finding something fun to do that doesn’t break the budget, especially when gas prices have soared over $4.

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Parma Motor-Vu has been a destination to enjoy that very tradition for generations. While it’s faced challenges since it first opened in 1953, it has managed to hold onto the charm that made drive-ins a big deal decades ago. In fact, they still use the same popcorn machine from when the theater opened all those years ago.

They’re ready to fire it up again! Parma Motor-Vu has announced that they’ll open for the season on Friday, April 10!

Opening weekend's double feature is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at 8:50:

Followed by Wicked: For Good at 10:35:

Gates open at 7:45. Ticket prices this year are:

Adults (12-61): $12

Senior Citizens (62+): $10

Children (4-11): $5

Kids 3 & Under: FREE