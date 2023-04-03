Will Caldwell’s Beloved Terrace Drive-In Theater Open in 2023?

Drive-in movie season is sneaking up on us, quickly. To the best of our knowledge, Idaho still has seven operational drive-in theaters and two of them happen to be in our area!

Parma Motor-Vu has already announced plans for their upcoming 2023 season. Based on hundreds of comments and shares our article about their opening weekend generated on Facebook, there’s no doubt that people are eager to enjoy a retro drive-in experience.

However, we noticed that a handful of the comments were asking about the fate of the Treasure Valley’s OTHER drive-in theater - Terrace Drive-In in Caldwell. According to Cinema Treasures, the drive-in on Lake Avenue originally opened in the early 1950s. It’s gone through a few ownership changes over the years but has been a fairly consistent summer staple.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Terrace Drive-In, which is normally very active on social media, hasn’t made a Facebook post since Christmas Day or an Instagram post since Thanksgiving Day. It appears that the domain for their website has expired. When you visit it you get a message that reads:

“Terracedrivein.com is parked free, courtesy of GoDaddy.com”

The silence, combined with the amount of construction on Ustick had drive-in fans worried that the theater might not open this year. Well, we’re here to tell you DON’T PANIC!

Get our free mobile app

While the theater might not have made any new posts on its social media accounts. they ARE replying to fans asking about its upcoming season!

On March 12, Danielle asked “When are you opening for spring?” and the drive-in replied “We’ll let everyone know. It is usually when the weather starts to turn nicer. Thank you.”

On April 1, Missy asked “Do you have a new website or do we watch here for dates/showtimes?” and the drive-in replied “We are working on getting the website up. Thank you.”

So there you have it! Terrace Drive-In WILL open in 2023, but the date is still up in the air. You can thank Mother Nature and the snowiest March since 1952 for the delay.

Parma Motor-Vu Opens April 7

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

As we previously mentioned, Parma Motor-Vu does an opening date for their season. They’ll be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a double feature of the new Super Mario Bros movie at 8:45 p.m. and 65, a new sci-fi action movie staring Adam Driver, at 10:20 p.m. Gates open at 7:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

For more on Parma Motor-Vu, check out their Facebook group.

KEEP READING: Where are the Remaining Drive-In Movie Theaters in Idaho? Idaho has one of the highest number of remaining drive-in theaters per capita. Here's where you can find them!

Would You Stay The Night At This Charming Idaho Drive-In Theater? What makes the Spud Drive-In stand out from Idaho's other five remaining drive-in theaters? The fact that you can stay the night in one of their two cozy Airbnb cabins ! Take a look around and decide if you would stay here!