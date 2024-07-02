Beloved Idaho Drive-In Surprises Movie Goers With 2024 Opening Date

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. When it comes to drive-in movies, few states can say they have it better than Idaho!

Sure we’re a little bit biased, but DriveInMovie.com was the source that crunched the numbers. When it comes to the number of drive-in theaters per capita, Idaho ranks near the top of the list even though many of our beloved theaters were wiped out in the late 80s. In 2024, there are still operating drive-ins in Grangeville, Idaho Falls, Soda Springs, Rexburg, Parma and Caldwell.

The Spud-Drive in Driggs hopes to rejoin that list once its new owners finish their rebuild and remodel of the facilities after the historic drive-in was severely damaged by wind in 2022.

It didn’t take movie fans long to question what was happening at the Terrace Drive-In in Caldwell. Earlier in the year, they had shared a post on social media that the theater would open on April 12. April 12 came and went. The post was deleted. No movies were screened. Fans started to get antsy. At the end of May, we got a better idea of what the hold up was.

The Terrace was undergoing a change in management. Maya and her team at Tiki’s Shave Ice and Mobile Bar are picking up the reins when it comes to the theater’s day to day operations. When they looked at the property, there was some late season damage that needed to be fixed and some parts of the drive-in that they wanted to renovate for guests before officially kicking off the season. There were some delays in getting approval for their projects, but the BIG DAY is almost here!

Terrace Drive-In Opens July 12

The theater announced that they’ll kick off the season on Friday, July 12 with a double feature of 2024’s first $1 billion movie, Inside Out 2 and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Tiki’s and Tony’s Tamales will have their food trucks on site. The trucks won’t replace the classic concession stand, they’re in addition to the Terrace’s normal concession menu.

What’s neat this year is that you can pre-purchase your tickets online until 8 p.m. the night of the movie. The physical box office opens at 9 p.m.

Ticket prices this year are:

Adults - $10

Seniors (60+) - $7

Kids (5-11) - $4

We’re sure grateful for the hard work the new management team has put in to preserve one of Idaho’s incredible and nostalgic drive-ins!

