One of Idaho’s Only Remaining Drive-In theaters Announces 2025 Opening Date

Last year, drive-in movie season started late at this particular theater. This year? It appears that it will be the first of Idaho’s remaining drive-ins to open in 2025.

At one point, Idaho was spoiled by the number of drive-in theaters per capita. DriveInMovie.com said that when the Gem State had six, that meant there were about 4 drive-ins per one million residents. That’s impressive when you consider the national average was one drive-in per one million residents.

Unfortunately their website is a bit outdated. For now, we’re down to four.

Back in 2022, high winds damaged the screen at the Spud Drive-In in Driggs. Rather than opening in 2023, it changed hands. According to Local News 8, the historic drive-in is now owned by MD Landscaping and Nursery. The last update we saw said that they were hoping to do more than rebuild the scream. They wanted to change the landscaping, add additional cabins and build new concession stands. It was moving through permitting and zoning with a target date of reopening in 2025.

While the Spud Drive-In may be back soon, Idaho permanently lost the theater in Rexburg last summer. Teton Vu closed at the end of the season, revealing that the theater operators had been leasing the land the theater was on. They knew that one day the landowners always planned to use the land for development, but were allowed to keep operating until permits were approved. That time finally came at the end of 2024.

Newly Upgraded Canyon County Drive-In Announces 2025 Opening Date

Meanwhile closer to home, Maya and her team at Tikki’s Shave Ice and Mobile Bar took the reins of the family business at Caldwell’s Terrace Drive-In in 2024. When they went to check it out last spring, they discovered some late season damage that needed to be fixed which pushed their opening date back to July.

But this year? The Terrace and the upgrade Maya’s team made to it last year will be the FIRST Idaho drive-in to open! They just shared that this season’s grand opening will be March 21, 2025 and they’re going big with a double feature of TWO Oscar nominated films.

Wicked: 8:45 p.m.

The Wild Robot: 11:30 p.m.

A handful of tickets will be available online before the box office opens at 7:30, but if you decide to go on a whim, tickets will also be available at the gate.

This year’s ticket prices are:

Adults - $12

Seniors (60+) - $8

Kids (5-11) - $6

What About Parma Motor-Vu?

The Treasure Valley is awfully spoiled to have multiple drive-in theaters! Parma Motor-Vu has not yet announced their opening date for 2025, but did tell a fan in their Facebook group that it’ll be sometime in mid-April.