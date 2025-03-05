What You Need to Know About the TSA’s Urgent New Warning for Idaho Travelers

✅ Idahoans are gearing up for Spring Break. Anaheim, Vegas and SLC are popular choices.

✅ The TSA has an urgent warning to prevent travelers from having their devices hacked at airports

✅ Charging a device? Most battery packs can only fly carry-on

Call it vacation brain, the getaway glaze or suitcase fog…you know the feeling we’re talking about! You’re days away from a trip you’ve been looking forward to and while your body is physically at work, your mind is already at the destination.

We’re experiencing this as we try to will ourselves through the final day of our work week before a trip to celebrate a friend’s 40th birthday in Las Vegas. Hundreds of other Idaho families are just days or weeks away from a Spring Break trip. Whether that’s to Anaheim, Vegas, Salt Lake, Phoenix, San Diego or another popular destination for Idahoans, if you’re spending time at any airport, the Transportation Security Administration has an important new warning for you.

TSA Warns Idahoans Against Plugging Devices into USB Power Ports at Airports

In a perfect world, you’ll be boarding your flight at BOI with a fully charged device. It’s ready to keep you entertained with your favorite movie or the show you’re binge watching for the duration of your flight, but delays happen.

Next thing you know, you’re three mimosas deep at Bardenay or Cross Grain Brewhouse and your phone’s down to 20% because you’ve been playing Royal Match for hours. Your boarding pass is stored in your airlines app or your Apple Wallet, so to say this is less than ideal is an understatement. You can’t afford for your phone to die before you finally board.

You frantically start searching for a place to plug-in and find a USB port installed on a pole or chair. Hallelujah! The airport gods were looking out for you!

Well, maybe…maybe not. The TSA recently shared a warning on their Facebook page cautioning travelers against using those public ports. They explain:

Hackers can install malware at USB ports (we’ve been told that’s called “juice/port jacking”). So, when you’re at an airport do not plug your phone directly into a USB port.

Cybersecurity experts with the FCC explain that malware like that can allow hackers to remotely access the device while it’s being charged. It may also allow them to lock you out of your phone or tablet, export sensitive information you have stored or snag your password. Some cybercriminals will use your information for their own benefit. Others may try to sell the information on the dark web and make a big paycheck off of it.

That’s why both the TSA and FCC tell travelers to bring an AC adapter/brick that you can plug your own USB cord into while traveling. Bringing along a power bank in case your phone starts to die mid-flight isn’t a bad idea either. However, the TSA does have some regulations when it comes to portable chargers and many are ONLY permitted to travel in your carry-on or personal item. You can check those regulations HERE.

