We’re turning back the clock to the ‘80s in the best way possible - with comedy legend Adam Sandler on the big screen AND live on stage! Mark your calendars for “Sandler Under the Stars” at the Terrace Drive-In in Caldwell on Sunday, October 5.

Adam Sandler is bringing his You’re My Best Friend tour to the Ford Idaho Center on Monday, October 27 and to celebrate the Sand-man coming back to the Treasure Valley, we’re doing a free screening of The Wedding Singer!

It’s a one-night-only screening where you can laugh, sing along and score FREE tickets to see Adam Sandler’s standup show!

Here’s What You Need to Know:

We’ve got a mountain of tickets to give away so you’ll want to get there when the gates open because we’ll be giving away tickets every five minutes starting at 7:35! The more drawings you’re present for the better odds you have at winning tickets to Sandler’s show at the Ford Idaho Center.

And then, just before the movie rolls? One lucky fan will win a premium seat upgrade during our Final Flip Showdown! If you think you’re one of Adam Sandler’s biggest fans, you’re invited to play in our game of heads-or-tails. The last person standing will win those premium tickets!

Feeling like channeling your inner Robbie Hart? '80s costumes are HIGHLY encouraged if you're playing for the premium seats.

Sandler Under the Stars 411

📅 Sunday, October 5

🕗 Gates open at 7:15 p.m.

🎬 Movie starts around 8:15 p.m. (just after dark!)

🎟️ You must be present by 7:55 p.m. to play in the Final Flip Showdown

📍 Terrace Drive-In, 4011 Lake Avenue, Caldwell

Big laughs, big prizes, big night. We’ll see you under the stars at the Terrace Drive-In!