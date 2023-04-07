Caldwell’s Terrace Drive-In Makes Its 2023 Opening Day Official

After a few weeks of speculation, we knew that it was going to be a matter of when, not if Caldwell’s Terrace Drive-In would open for the season. Now we know exactly when that “when” is!

The theater’s management was waiting for Mother Nature to cooperate before choosing its opening date for 2023. With the first 60º in sight for the first time since November 1 it looks like they’re ready to get things started! The drive-in posted on their Facebook page that they plan to open Friday-Sunday beginning April 14!

The first feature of the year will be Avatar: The Way of Water. The box office opens at 7:45 p.m. with the screening to start at 8:45 p.m.

This year’s admission prices are:

Adults: $10

Seniors (60+): $7

Children 5-11: $3

With the announcement also comes a relaunch of the theater’s website. It disappeared for a little while during the off-season, but now that it is back you can bookmark it HERE so that you can keep up with the latest listings and watch trailers for upcoming features.

One of the cool parts about the Terrace Drive-In is that the management is open to allowing people to rent the venue for special events like birthday parties, school graduations and other local events!

As we previously reported, the area’s other drive-in theater, Parma Motor-Vu opens on Friday, April 7. You can read more about their season HERE.

