Will Caldwell’s Beloved Terrace Drive-In Theater Open in 2024?

From Parma to Idaho Falls, drive-in movie season is well underway across Idaho but fans have noticed that one of Idaho’s six fully operational drive-ins STILL isn’t open.

While many of Idaho’s drive-in theaters were wiped out by the late 80s, the Gem State is still pretty spoiled when it comes to the number of drive-in theaters still open today. In fact, DriveInMovie.com says that Idaho ranks high on the list for the number of drive-ins per capita.

Our stats will look even better when the Spud Drive-In in Driggs wraps up their re-building project. The historic theater’s screen came tumbling down during a windstorm back in 2022. While they had planned to reopen the following year, the drive-in changed owners and now the new owners are investing in a lot more than just rebuilding the screen. They anticipate the project will be finished next summer.

The remaining theaters in Grangeville, Idaho Falls, Soda Springs, Rexburg and Parma are all up and running for the season. That means that Caldwell’s Terrace Drive-In is the only theater not open for the season.

Is Caldwell’s Terrace Drive-In Opening in 2024?

It’s a question that many fans have been asking on social media. The drive-in had previously posted on social media that the drive-in would open for the season on April 12. That post has since been removed and their website says “please keep checking here for the future opening date.” What gives?

Eagle-eyed movie lovers may have noticed that the theater was replying to questions in other posts on their Facebook page. Whoever’s managing the page began telling potential customers that the theater has changed management and preparing for the season is taking longer than expected.

A few days later, they posted an update reading:

The Terrace Drive In Theater is Under remodel at the moment. It is still slated top open again, although no date has been determined yet for this season. Thank you.

It appears that the theater sustained some late season damage. Not only does that take time to repair, they’re waiting on the proper approval from the city to complete the work and open for the season. They've already teased some cool improvements like adding a shaved ice vendor, so it looks like it'll be worth the wait!

While you wait, the Parma Motor-Vu is off and running with their 2024 season. They’re about 28 minutes Northwest of Terrace Drive-In and you can find the details on their season HERE!

