One of Idaho’s Oldest Drive-In Theaters Finally Has a 2024 Opening Date

We don’t want to jinx it, but it seems like sunny days and warmer temperatures are sticking around! The changing of seasons brings the return of one of Idaho’s favorite summer traditions - drive-in movies!

When it comes to these nostalgic theaters, the Gem State is spoiled. Driveinmovie.com explains that Idaho has one of the highest numbers of drive-in theaters per capita. In fact, two of the state’s remaining drive-ins are a short drive from Boise, Terrace Drive-In and Parma Motor-Vu. There are also operating drive-ins in Grangeville, Idaho Falls, Soda Springs and Rexburg. The latter is already open for the season.

Drive-In Movie Season Comes to Parma

The Treasure Valley will kick-off drive in movie season net! Parma Motor-Vu announced in their Facebook Group that they’ll open for the season on Friday, April 26. Gates open at 8:15 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the first part of the double feature scheduled to play at 9:10 and the second film at 11:10.

The first movie in opening weekend’s double feature is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which did $80 million in its opening weekend back in March.

The second movie is Dune: Part Two which is currently 2024’s #1 movie, grossing over $276 million since it opened in traditional theaters last month.

To keep up to date with the current movies, we suggest joining Parma Motor-Vu’s public Facebook Group. The theater, which has been a part of Parma’s community since 1953, pins their upcoming movies to the “announcements” section of the group and is very good about answering questions from guests when they comment on the most recent post.

Management has also teased some of the other titles they plan to bring to their big screen this summer including Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s action film The Fall Guy, If, Garfield Movie, Inside Out 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Despicable Me 4.

You can find the nostalgic drive-in at 29522 US 95 in Parma. Ticket prices vary:

Kids 3 and under: Free

Kids 4-11: $4

Adults 12-61: $10

Seniors 62+: $8

What’s Happening With the Terrace Drive-In in Caldwell?

Good question. Caldwell’s drive-in, which has been in the 2C since 1953, initially posted on their social media page that they would open for the season on Friday, April 12. That post has been removed from Facebook and the date was scrubbed from their website. The website now encourages movie goers to check back for their future opening date.

Whenever that may be, guests can look forward to some new concession options this year. The theater is bringing in Tiki’s Shave Ice and Bar, which will offer 32 flavors of shaved ice AND beer, wine and champagne slushie options.

