HEY YOU GUYS! You already know that we're your home for the best variety of the ‘80s, ‘90s and today…but on August 21? We’re really embracing the era of big movies and even bigger hair!

We’re teaming up with Maya and her incredible team at the Terrace Drive-In in Caldwell for Goonies for Good! This is a special one-night-only screening of the 1985 classic The Goonies where the “price” of admission is something that will make a real difference for families in the Treasure Valley who could use a little hand-up during one of the most difficult seasons of their life.

See The Goonies For FREE With a Donation to the Trauma Intervention Program of Treasure Valley

We’re using our screening of The Goonies to help collect donations for the Treasure Valley’s Trauma Intervention Program (TIP). This incredible non-profit is made up of volunteers who are often one of the first friendly faces Idahoans will see after a traumatic event.

After receiving the call from law enforcement, a fire department or hospital, TIP’s volunteers show up to provide emotional support to people who’ve just experienced something they were totally unprepared for. These traumatic events include everything from being involved in a motor vehicle accident or surviving a fire to experiencing the unexpected death of a loved one or being the victim of a violent crime like rape, assault or robbery.

Sometimes that means quietly offering emotional support when friends and family aren’t able to or helping notify loved ones of what’s happened. Other times, that means connecting people to resources like shelter, food, clothing and transportation.

When children are involved, TIP volunteers shield them from on-scene dangers and provide comfort items like stuffed animals, coloring books or fidget toys.

How You Can Help TIP Make a Difference

You’ll get into Goonies for Good for free when you bring along an item to donate to the Trauma Intervention Program. They’re currently looking for:

Lap blankets

New stuffed animals

Beanies and gloves

Small flashlights

Hand warmers

Portable phone charger

Umbrellas

Tissues

Fidget toys

Coloring books and crayons

Goonies For Good 411

📅 Thursday, August 21



🕗 Gates open at 8:15 p.m.



🎬 Movie starts around 9:15 p.m. (just after dark!)



📍 Terrace Drive-In, 4011 Lake Avenue, Caldwell

Whether you’ve been quoting Mikey, Mouth, Data, and Chunk since 1985 or you’re bringing your kids to see The Goonies for the very first time, you’ll be helping TIP continue their life-changing work right here in the Treasure Valley. Because around here? We never say “die!”Charity