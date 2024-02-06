Seattle Area Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 37 Items

When 2024 arrived, you made yourself a promise. It had nothing to do with the gym. Nor did it have anything to do with eating better. No, the promise you made to yourself was to finally declutter your home and it’s time to deliver on that promise.

You’ve sorted. You’ve labeled. You’ve bagged. And the one thing that you’ve come to realize? You have a lot of “stuff” that you need to get rid of. After the countless hours you spent digging though that clutter, you just don’t have the energy to have a yard sale. At the same time, you feel bad just tossing it in the dumpster. Ideally, you’d love to give that “junk” to a charitable organization that can give your unwanted items some sort of new life.

Goodwill Will Accept Your Junk! What Does it Benefit?

Happy volunteer with donation box mangostock loading...

The Greater Seattle Area is serviced by two Goodwill organizations. Evergreen Goodwill has 24 stores, 30 donation centers, five job training and education centers and employs over 1,700 people in their region. Their mission is to connect individuals with jobs, services and skills they need to excel in life. That could mean enrolling students in an adult basic education program to develop or refresh skills they need in the workplace. They also offer courses that help you train for specific careers in retail, customer service and logistics. According to their website, they served 2,705 students last year.

The other Goodwill organization in the Seattle area is Goodwill Olympics & Rainier Region. They’ve got a similar mission of helping people reach their full employment potential and set them forward on a path to building a successful career.

The support of their non-profit thrift stores help make these great programs possible. You know you can support the stores by shopping at them, but you can also be part of the mission by donating the stuff you don’t want anymore.

Goodwill Can’t Work Magic With All of Your Stuff

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

That said, there are certain things they can’t take off your hands for safety reasons or disposal issues. If you have any of these, save yourself the time from hauling them to Goodwill. They won’t accept them.

Both Evergreen Goodwill and Olympics & Rainier Region list these items on their websites. Some items appear on both lists. There are also some items listed on one site, but not the other. Here’s a glimpse at some of those items.

Seattle Area Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 37 Items Below are 37 of the items that the Goodwill donation sites that are part of Evergreen Goodwill and Goodwill Olympics & Rainer Region cannot accept as a donation. Some are common requests. Others are more specific to the organization. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

