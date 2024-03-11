Southern California Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 45 Items

It’s been over four years since Marie Kondo’s Netflix show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, was the talk of Netflix. Even if you never watched it, you couldn’t escape the overarching theme of if it doesn’t spark joy, you should get rid of it.

The show’s core principles creep up on you every time you feel like the clutter is closing in on you. That’s why as spring cleaning season approaches, you finally dove first into going through your “stuff.” You’ve sorted, labeled, bagged and you’re ready to get a lot of that “stuff” out of your home. You COULD spend time trying to put a value on your things and sell them at a yard sale, but after how much energy you spent decluttering that just seems like a lot of work.

At the same time, you feel bad just tossing those things into the trash. In a perfect world, you’d LOVE to give that “junk” to a charitable organization that can find a second life for your things.

Goodwill of Southern California Will Accept Your Junk!

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

One of those organizations is Goodwill. The stores in the Los Angeles area make up Goodwill of Southern California. They’ll sell your things in their stores to support their programs and they’ve got a lot of fantastic ones. Did you know that Goodwill provides one-on-one career counseling to people who are trying to find them jobs?

READ MORE: Desert Industries Stores Won't Accept These 17 Items in California

Those counselors examine job seekers’ skills and help them find the jobs that meet that skill set. They also provide skills training so that people can develop computer, janitorial, customer service, transportation and retail skills to help land a steady job. Goodwill provides these services to groups like the uniquely abled, veterans, at-risk-youth, the homeless and folks hoping to re-enter the workforce after serving prison time.

Get our free mobile app

It’s pretty cool to know that your unwanted stuff is helping make a REAL difference, right?

Goodwill Can’t Work Magic With All of Your Stuff

That said, there are certain things they can’t take off your hands for safety reasons or disposal issues. If you have any of these, save yourself the time from hauling them to Goodwill. They won’t accept them.

Southern California Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 45 Items Below are 45 of the items that the Goodwill donation sites that are part of Goodwill of Southern California cannot accept as a donation. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: Deseret Industries Stores Will Not Accept These 17 Items According to the Desert Industries website , their stores will not accept these items as donations. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart