Popular Restaurant Chain With 60 Locations in California and Idaho Abruptly Closes

While we’d rather eat at a locally owned and operated restaurant, there is a certain degree of nostalgia that comes with dining at certain chain restaurants. Sadly, those restaurants may be disappearing for your neighborhood soon. 

For this author, Outback Steakhouse is one of those nostalgic chain restaurants. An elderly couple lived next to us growing up and dad would always help with chores like shoveling the driveway. As a thank you, our neighbors always gifted our family an Outback Steakhouse gift card. We only ate there once a year, so digging into a mountain of Aussie Cheese Fries is a core memory. 

Unfortunately, Bloomin’ Brands, the aptly named parent company of Outback Steakhouse made a disappointing announcement during an earnings call on February 23. According to CNN Business, the company has plans to close 41 underperforming stores across their portfolio of brands. In addition to Outback Steakhouse, they also operate Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. 

The decision to close the restaurants wasn’t entirely driven by diminishing foot traffic and poor sales. Some of their restaurants have been in their leases for 20-30 years and are in desperate need of an upgrade. The money it would take to bring them up to date isn’t financially sound. 

While the restaurant hasn’t released a full list of doomed locations, Nation’s Restaurant News, reports that 33 of those restaurants closed the same day as the earnings call. It’s unclear if the 41 restaurants include locations that closed earlier this year. 

Bloomin’ Brands closed their Bonefish Grill location in Boise in January. A former employee shared that the restaurant’s lease was up and the property management was raising their rent significantly. The restaurant thought they’d reached an agreement that worked for all parties, but the deal fell apart. 

Bloomin’ Brands runs four Outback Steakhouses in Idaho, four in Utah, 13 in Washington State and 44 in California. They also have four Bonefish Grills in Washington. You’ll also find 12 Fleming’s locations in California and one in Utah. The only Carrabba’s they have in our region is in Utah. 

