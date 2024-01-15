Popular Downtown Boise Restaurant Closes Doors For Good After 16 Years

We’re a little bit over two weeks into 2024 and at least one Downtown Boise restaurant is hanging up their aprons.

More than 25 businesses on our list of businesses that closed last year were restaurants and seven of them were in Downtown Boise. Some were franchises that never really took off. Others were locally owned businesses that closed for reasons like a death in the family, needing a creative break or because the concept just wasn’t the right fit for one reason or another.

Get our free mobile app

As self proclaimed foodies, we’re very much hoping that isn’t the same trend in 2024 but one of the first business closures of the year is another restaurant in Downtown Boise. On Monday, a Facebook user posted in the Boise Bench Dwellers group:

For anyone who loved going to Bonesfish [sic] Grill. We closed our doors for good today sadly.

As soon as we saw the news, we picked up the phone and called Bonefish Grill. Their phone number was still active and an employee did pick up the phone. When we asked if what we had seen on Facebook was true, they dejectedly confirmed “Yes, it’s true. Yesterday was our last day.”

Another BIG Loss in BoDo

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The closure leaves another large vacancy in BoDo. The spot formerly occupied by Ha’Penny Bridge Irish Pub is still listed for lease. After Ha’Penny closed, DeLuca’s moved in in late 2020. The concept lasted until June 2022 before it briefly became BoDo Barrelhouse. That location only lasted a few weeks before the restaurant permanently closed.

Hawkins Companies hasn’t added the Bonefish Grill suite at 8th Street & Broad for lease yet, but the site plan shows that the restaurant is 5,277 square feet.

According to the Idaho Press, Boise's Bonefish Grill opened in April 2008, meaning the restaurant is closing just short of their 16th anniversary. Bonefish Grill is part of the "Bloomin' Brands" group that also operates Outback, Carrabba's Italian Grill and Fleming's Prime Steak House & Wine Bar restaurants across the country.

KEEP READING: 41 Businesses Boise Lost in 2023 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2023 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024 Maybe 2024 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart