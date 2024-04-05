Idaho Youth Ranch Stores Will Not Accept These 15 Items

If you’re someone who LOVES thrift shopping, you’ve got a reason to celebrate. For the first time since July 2022, the doors at the Idaho Youth Ranch’s Boise Outlet Store are open!

Bargain shoppers haven’t been able to shop at the outlet store since a fire destroyed part of the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse at their distribution center and all of the donated goods they were storing inside of it. Not only was the fire devastating for that particular facility, it also limited the capacity the non-profit had for donations made through their thrift stores around the Treasure Valley. Having the facility up and running again means that they can get back to accepting more donations from people hoping to declutter, while helping an amazing cause.

READ MORE: Idaho and Utah Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items

Now that the outlet store is back open, they’ll have two shopping sessions. The first will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The second will be 1-4 p.m. The break between the sessions will allow the Youth Ranch Staff to restock the store with more treasures looking for a new home. The store is open Monday-Friday.

What Does Idaho Youth Ranch Do With Your "Junk?"

The non-profit 501(c)3(3) is happy to take your gently used items and sell them to others in the community at affordable prices. The profits they make off your stuff go to fund programs that nurture hope, healing and resilience in Idaho’s youth. That means all sorts of things like counseling, residential care for kids experiencing trauma, resources for families involved in adoption processes and more.

Couple Clearing Garage For Yard Sale Laughing monkeybusinessimages loading...

Between July 2022-June 2023, the Idaho Youth Ranch was able to extend help to 767 young people whether that meant providing days at the Hays House Shelter, giving teens their first experience in the workforce or getting them set up with clinical sessions. These kids were struggling with suicidal thoughts, major depression, anxiety disorders, PTSD and other challenges where they felt lost with nowhere to turn to.

Get our free mobile app

Their most recent financial report shows just how much selling your gently used items at the thrift shops and outlet store means to Idaho Youth Ranch’s Mission. Before the fire about 34.5% of the $4,272,300 (July 2021-June 2022) they invested in Idaho kids came from the net profits at their thrift store locations across Idaho.

Last year, that number dropped to 6% after the fire destroyed inventory and reduced the amount of donations they could accept. Still, they were able to invest $5,225,723 in life-changing programs for Idaho kids, teens and families.

Imagine the amount they’ll be able to invest THIS year now that they’re running at full steam!

Idaho Youth Ranch Doesn’t Want All of Your Junk

bigtunaonline/oleg kozlov/man_kukuku bigtunaonline/oleg kozlov/man_kukuku loading...

Unfortunately, the Idaho Youth Ranch can’t take all of your stuff due to costs, safety or laws. Having to deal with those items they can’t use costs the organization money so on their website, the Idaho Youth Ranch asks that you NOT donate these items to their organization.

Idaho Youth Ranch Stores Will Not Accept These 15 Items According to the Idaho Youth Ranch Thrift Stores website , their stores will not accept these items as donations. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: Donating to Goodwill Instead? Idaho Stores Don't Want These 27 Items According to the Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain website, Goodwill stores in Idaho, Utah, Montana and Wyoming will not accept these items as donations. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart