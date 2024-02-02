Idaho and Utah Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items

When 2024 arrived, you made yourself a promise. It had nothing to do with the gym. Nor did it have anything to do with eating better. No, the promise you made to yourself was to finally declutter your home and it’s time to deliver on that promise.

You’ve sorted. You’ve labeled. You’ve bagged. And the one thing that you’ve come to realize? You have a lot of “stuff” that you need to get rid of. After the countless hours you spent digging though that clutter, you just don’t have the energy to have a yard sale. At the same time, you feel bad just tossing it in the dumpster. Ideally, you’d love to give that “junk” to a charitable organization that can give your unwanted items some sort of new life.

Goodwill Will Accept Your Junk! What Do They Do With It?

One of those organizations is Goodwill. The stores in our area are part of the Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain. The network operates Goodwill stores and donation centers in the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley, Eastern Idaho, Montana and Utah. According to the community impact sheet for Idaho, they helped 1,080 Idahoans with disabilities and disadvantages gain work experience and job training at their stores in 2021. They provided similar opportunities to 57 people in Utah.

Shopping at one of their thrift stores helps Easterseals-Goodwill fund two incredible programs in Idaho. In the Gem State, they offer Behavioral Health Services to help adults, teens and families with mental health and addiction treatment programs. 274 Idahoans received therapy through that program in 2021. Experiences lite that set these individuals up to live more independently.

They also offer a Senior Community Service Employment program that helps low-income adults 55 and older get paid, receive hands-on job training at one of their host agencies with the goal of helping them re-enter the workforce. They’ll also help them freshen up your resume, work on interviewing skills and assist in the job search.

In Utah, they have a similar program for seniors, but instead of offering behavioral services like they do in Idaho, Easterseals-Goodwill has an Early Intervention Service program in provo that offers babies and toddlers with disabilities therapy and support services at one or online.

It’s pretty cool to know that your unwanted stuff is helping make a difference in the communities the stores call home, isn’t it?

Goodwill Can’t Work Magic With All of Your Stuff

That said, there are certain things they can’t take off your hands for safety reasons or disposal issues. If you have any of these, save yourself the time from hauling them to Goodwill. They won’t accept them.

