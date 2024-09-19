It’s hard to believe that between its two runs, Hoarders has survived fifteen years and fifteen seasons. While the level of clutter in your house may not be anywhere near the level where A&E would consider putting you on the show, there are times where you feel like the walls are closing in around you.

You’re not alone! A recent survey done by Talker Research revealed that about half of Americans feel like there’s at least one room in their home that is unsalvageable due to all of the stuff that’s collected there. You know the room we’re talking about. The one that you slam the door on before guests come over.

Whether that room is filled with clothes that don’t fit anymore, items from hobbies that you’ve long since abandoned or kitchen gadgets that you’ve never used, TRUST us when we say that you’ll feel so much lighter once you commit to decluttering and letting it go of the things you’re not using!

We know that at some point during your declutter, you’re going to come across something that you know isn’t truly “junk.” It could be a sweater you bought just because it was on clearance or a toy that your kid played with for 15 minutes then never looked at again. In a perfect world, you’d get these items to a charitable organization that can find them a new home where they’ll be appreciated.

Idaho's Goodwill Locations Want Your Junk!

You’ve got a few options in the Treasure Valley and each of them use the funds they raise by selling your goods a little differently. In Idaho, Goodwill stores are affiliated with Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain. The network operates all of the stores and donation centers in the Boise area, Magic Valley, Eastern Idaho, Montana and Utah.

Shopping at one of their thrift stores funds some incredible programs here in Idaho. They help Idahoans with disabilities and disadvantages gain work experience and job training at their stores. In addition to those life experiences, they use funds from the stores to fund Behavioral Health Services and therapy for adults, teens and families dealing with mental health issues and addiction.

Easterseals is also there for low-income adults 55 and older who find themselves in a position where they have to or want to re-enter the workforce. They’ve got programs to give these folks paid, hands-on job training, freshen up their resumes, work on interviewing skills and assist in the job search.

Pretty neat to know that your “junk” is making a REAL difference in our community, isn’t it?

Goodwill Can’t Accept ALL of Your Donations

That said, there are certain things their donation centers have to turn down for safety or disposal reasons. If you have any of these, don’t waste your time halting them to Goodwill because they’ll politely say “no thank you.”

