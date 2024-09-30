Unexpected Amazon Package Could Be Dangerous Brushing Scam in Idaho

Have you ever experienced a case of “Primenesia?” If you’re unfamiliar with the term, that’s when you order so much from Amazon that you’re not really sure what’s sitting in the box on your doorstep.

Taking it inside and tearing into it is almost as exciting as Christmas morning! But what if after you open the box, you’re still confused by the contents? Chances are that you’ve been a target of something called a brushing scam.

According to the Better Business Bureau, when you’re on the receiving end of a brushing scam a package containing merchandise you didn’t order shows up at your doorstep, addressed to you. While the packages don’t always come from Amazon, they are the most common retailer associated with this scam. The merchandise may be something really lame like seeds or something really cool like a Bluetooth speaker.

In this scam, the sender is usually a third-party retailer, who has sent you the product so that they can leave a glowing five-star review of their product under YOUR name. You know from your own online shopping habits that you’re more likely to buy a product with a large number of positive ratings, than one with a handful of “meh” ratings. Higher ratings = more sales.

The good news? If you did get something cool like a Bluetooth speaker or robot vacuum, you can keep it. The Federal Trade Commission explains:

By law, companies can’t send unordered merchandise to you, then demand payment. That means you never have to pay for things you get but didn’t order. You also don’t need to return unordered merchandise. You’re legally entitled to keep it as a free gift.

The bad news? The United States Postal Service, which sometimes unwillingly becomes the carrier delivering these scam packages, this means that your information has likely been leaked somewhere online. While they may not have access to your bank account or credit card information, they have your name and address at the very least. If one scammer has it, it’s likely others do too. They may use it for something worse than a brushing scam.

The Better Business Bureau says there may be a second angle that scammers are working in Idaho. They may have an unsolicited package delivered to you so that they can steal it before you get home to retrieve it.

Idahoans Experience New Type of Brushing Scan

What we just outline is the most common type of brushing scam, but now scammers are taking things a step further. Facebook user, Mick F., recently posted in the Kuna Must Know group:

If you receive what looks like a fancy ring in the mail. DO NOT SCAN THE QR CODE! It’s a scam! One came to us today from Texas. It includes a certificate of quality. We’ll be contacting the local post office…

The inclusion of the QR code is a new component to the brushing scam. In the case of Mick from Kuna, it appears to be a certificate of quality. In other cases reported in places like Akron, Ohio, the QR codes appear to be some sort of packaging notice revealing who sent the package.

Law enforcement says that you should NEVER scan a QR code in a box from an unknown sender. Doing so could allow the scammers to access both personal information and financial information, like the credit or debit cards you have linked to your Apple Pay, stored inside your phone. They may transfer themselves funds or completely drain your accounts.

What to Do If You’re the Victim of a Brushing Scam

The USPS recommends closely monitoring your bank statements, credit reports and credit card bills, changing passwords on websites you shop online and notifying the retailer. If the product is something organic like seeds, foods or plants, you should contact local authorities.

