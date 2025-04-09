Idahoans Need to Block These 5 Suspicious Phone Numbers ASAP

Call us naïve, but we didn’t realize that an uptick in the number of scam calls you receive could be a sign that your information was involved in a data breach.

It’s something that customers of a certain pharmacy with locations in Idaho say they experienced last summer.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

We became aware of that while writing about a data breach that Rite-Aid experienced last summer that let an unauthorized third party gain access to the personal data of 2.2 million of Rite-Aid’s customers.

Get our free mobile app

In the class action lawsuit, customers affected say that they noticed a sharp uptick in the amount of scam and robocalls after the cyberattack, leading many of them to believe that the information RansomHub was able to grab was sold on the dark web. Cyber criminals often buy those sorts of databases and use the numbers included in them as targets for scams.

How Did a Scammer Get My Phone Number?

Canva Canva loading...

Of course, Rite-Aid is far from the only company that’s ever been involved in a data breach. Your information may have reached scammers through a different leak.

Get our free mobile app

WeLiveSecurity suggests that Idahoans may also have had their information stolen through their social media websites, online job markets or stolen mail.

So what can you do to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of phone scams whether they come via a call or text message? Prevention never hurts. LifeLock by Norton recently shared a list of phone numbers that all Idahoans should block immediately.

These numbers have frequently been associated with everything from student loan and tax fraud to raffle wins and delivery attempts. You’d be wise to take five minutes and block them before they find you!

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers Idahoans Need to Block in 2025 According to Norton, these numbers are commonly used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams.



Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart