Idaho Residents Who Shopped at Rite-Aid May Be Eligible for Big Payout

There are far fewer Rite Aid stores across the state of Idaho than there were a few years ago. Whether the store you shopped at is still open or was one of the now defunct locations, you could be eligible to receive thousands of dollars.

Rite Aid is back in the news and it isn’t because of what happened during their bankruptcy, additional closures or because of lawsuits they faced for illegally filling prescriptions for opioid painkillers. Back in June 2024, they were the victims of a cyberattack that resulted in hackers getting the personal data for 2.2 million Rite-Aid shoppers.

What Happened During the Rite Aid Data Breach?

According to the “security incident notice” on Rite Aid’s website an unauthorized third party impersonated one of their employees and used their security credentials to get into the company’s business systems. The attack went undetected for almost 12 hours before Rite-Aid started taking steps to shut down that access.

That wasn’t quick enough. According to The HIPPA Journal, RansomHub, the group claimed responsibility for the attack, withdrew sensitive data and encrypted it. That information included shopper’s names, address, birthdate, and driver’s licence numbers/other forms of government-issued ID.

Shoppers affected made their Rite-Aid purchases between June 6, 2017 and July 30, 2018.

The data breach led to a class action lawsuit in which affected customers said that they experienced more scam and robocalls after their information had been stolen. They wanted more answers, like being told whether or not their information had been shared on the dark web.

Idaho Shoppers May Be Entitled to Compensation

According to Bank Info Security, Rite-Aid settled the $6.8 million class action lawsuit in early March and has agreed to pay those affected up to $10,000 if they have reasonable proof like bank statements, credit card statements or receipts.

If you shopped at an Idaho Rite-Aid between June 6. 2017 and July 30, 2018 and think you’re entitled to some of the funds, you can file a claim here. You must do that before July 7, 2025.