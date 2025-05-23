Bankrupt Pharmacy Announces 151 More Closures Including 2 Idaho Locations

After filing for bankruptcy twice since late 2023, a major pharmacy chain revealed a list of 47 stores they planned to close.

Inside Rite Aid’s Second Bankruptcy

According To Reports, Rite Aid To File For Bankruptcy Protection Getty Images loading...

On May 5, Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time since October 2023. Shortly after the news went public, the pharmacy’s CEO, Matt Schroeder, sent an email to employees letting them know that over the next several months, all Rite Aid distribution centers will close and that all of the stores that survived the first bankruptcy will either close or re-banner under a new owner.

Surprised employees shared their termination letters on Reddit. One of them revealed Schroeder citing a dramatic downturn in the economy, potential litigation and increased costs (including tariffs) from suppliers and landlords as factors leading up to the bankruptcy and layoffs.

Impact of Rite Aid’s First Bankruptcy on Idaho

Naturally, Idaho customers who still shop at or get their prescriptions filled at Rite Aid wanted to know how the second bankruptcy would affect the eight remaining Idaho locations. Leading up to and throughout the first Rite Aid bankruptcy, Idaho lost these six Rite Aid Stores:

3250 S Eagle Rd, Meridian

1600 N Main Street, Meridian

5005 W Overland Road, Boise

660 E Boise Ave, Boise

10600 W Fairview, Boise

1100 S Vista, Boise

CVS to Rescue Some Idaho Rite Aid Locations

On May 15, Rite Aid added a press release to their website revealing that they’d be transitioning some of their pharmacy assets to other operators like CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Boise-based Albertsons.

In the same release, they said the recent transition agreements also included:

…the sale and operation by CVS Pharmacy of many Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores located in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Fierce Healthcare reports that the number of stores CVS will take over in Idaho, Oregon and Washington stands at 64. What was unclear is WHICH Idaho locations CVS will acquire. We do, however, know which two Idaho locations they won’t be saving.

Rite Aid Now Plans to Close TWO More Idaho Locations

On May 23, a new document on Rite Aid’s bankruptcy docket revealed 151 more closures. Two Idaho locations appeared on that list. They are the stores at:

2107 Blaine Street in Caldwell

451 Deinhard Lane in McCall

