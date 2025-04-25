For almost 17 years, concert lovers have flocked to the Idaho Botanical Gardens, one of the most unique live music venues in the state. Or they climbed Table Rock in an attempt to hear one of their favorite bands without having to pay for a ticket. Either way, we’re looking forward to another season of shows!

History of Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

When the Idaho Botanical Garden announced their first major concert series in 2008, the Idaho Statesman explained that the new concert venue’s name was rooted in the history of the Old Idaho Penitentiary. The lawn they planned to use for the open air venue was once a recreation field for prisoners housed at the Old Pen.

During its first season, the 2500 capacity venue welcomed LeAnn Rimes, Bob Weir and Ratdog, Lyle Lovett and Randy Travis.

A big draw for concert goers who were already strapped for cash after buying their ticket? The fact that the Idaho Botanical Garden allowed guests to bring in their own picnic basket or cooler as long as they weren’t carrying in alcohol. That was available for purchase and according to old news articles, a glass of wine only cost you $5 at an Outlaw Field Show in 2008.

It’s been a few years since I’ve seen a show at the garden, but I’ve got a sneaking suspicion that those prices have gone up a bit since then. I just played $12.72 for a glass of dry rosé at another Boise concert venue this week.

Who’s Coming to Outlaw Field in 2025?

What’s super cool is that they’ve kept that picnic basket and cooler policy in place the entire time, so if you don’t want to pay for a meal from one of their food trucks, you can save yourself a little cash when you head to Outlaw Field in 2025.

So far they’ve booked 15 shows for this summer. Here’s a look at who you can see this year.

