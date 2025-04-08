Western Idaho Fair Announces 5 Awesome Artists for 2025 Concert Schedule

There are so many reasons to look forward to the Western Idaho Fair!

Maybe for you, it’s all about the food. Pronto Pup only does a handful of events per summer and the Western Idaho Fair happens to be one of them. They’re the first of the almost two dozen food vendors you hit, but your fair experience isn’t complete until you've chowed your way through a gyro, corn-on-the cob and an ice cream potato.

Others want to see how much mileage they can get out of a ride all day wristband. Thousands are there to support the kids showing animals as part of 4-H and FFA exhibits.

But one of the biggest draws are the grandstand concerts! These weren’t always part of the fair. When the Western Idaho Fair began, the grandstand entertainment was very, very different. Spectators watched things like rodeo events, war reenactments or plane performances. Eventually the fair did away with the rodeo because it couldn’t compete with the bigger events like the Snake River Stampede or Caldwell Night Rodeo which were recognized by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Who is Playing at The 2025 Western Idaho Fair?

If you’re a concert junkie, you don’t mind that entertainment at the fair has evolved over the years. The grandstand concerts are awesome because they’re free with your fair admission. So who’s playing this year? Organizers just unveiled this year’s line-up.

Monday, August 18: Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Tuesday, August 19 - Daughtry

Wednesday, August 20 - Jake Owen

Thursday, August 21 - All American Rejects

Friday, August 22 - Wynonna Judd

This year the fair is offering reserved tickets for the grandstand boxes, seating and VIP Standing Pit. As we mentioned earlier, GA admission is free with your fair admission.