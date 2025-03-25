For 36 years, the Albertsons Boise Open has put together an incredible field of golfers to take on the course at Hillcrest Country Club. However, the four day golf tournament is so much more than just watching the competitors hit the links.

Albertsons Boise Open Donates Over $39 Million to Local Charities Since 1990

One of our favorite parts of the golf open is the fact that it’s one of the most affordable tickets in town. Tickets for the three days that feature post-golf concerts are just $35. Those get you into both the golf and live music. Tickets for the final round on Sunday are $10. 100% of those ticket sales benefit local charities.

Since the first tournament in 1990, the Albertsons Boise Open has distributed $39 million in important fundraising dollars to nonprofits doing incredible work in the Treasure Valley.

The 2024 event alone paid out $3 million to 50 different organizations including the Idaho Humane Society ($121,192,) Make-A-Wish Idaho ($56,298,) Disabled American Veterans of Idaho ($37,022,) First Tee Idaho ($27,302) and the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County.

They hope to do the same amazing work in 2025. Tickets go on sale March 25 at 9 a.m.

Who’s Performing at This Year’s Albertsons Boise Open?

Organizers have made it official. Here’s who you’ll see perform this year!

Thursday, August 14: Darius Rucker

Friday, August 15: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Saturday, August 16: Brothers Osborne

