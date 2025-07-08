Between Amazon Prime Day, Target Circle Days and Walmart Deals, thousands of Idahoans will have packages delivered over the next few weeks.

Some of us will be super organized and keep a running list of expected delivery dates. Others will get carried away and have no clue what’s inside the box that showed up at our doorstep.

While the appearance of a mystery box is enough to make you think you’re suffering from “Prime-nesia,” the United States Postal Inspection Service says there’s a chance that the package isn’t a result of your late night shopping spree. It could be part of something called a “brushing” scam.

What Is a Brushing Scam Anyway?

Brushing scams aren’t new by any stretch of the imagination, but they rarely made headlines until 2020. People were already on edge because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but things got weirder when thousands of Americans started receiving small bags of mystery seeds from China in the mail. The FTC thought that they were likely connected to a brushing scam.

In a brushing scam, the senders will send you merchandise you didn’t order. It may be something small like seeds or paperclips. Some have reported getting something pretty cool like a robot vacuum or Bluetooth speaker. One Reddit user says they received three boxes of “naughty panties” and two boxes of “baby snacks.”

They’re usually sent by a third party retailer who creates a fake order to show that their “product” has been sent to a real person. Once the package is delivered to you, they’ll log into whatever platform they're selling from (Amazon, Temu, Shein, etc) and leave themselves a glowing review under your name. Higher reviews normally mean more sales.

If you did receive something cool in a brushing scam, by law you’re allowed to keep it. The FTC explains that companies can’t send you unordered merchandise and then demand payment. You’re under no legal obligation to try and return it. You’re allowed to keep it as a gift.

Brushing Seems Harmless! Why is the Postal Service Warning Idahoans About It?

Being on the receiving end of a brushing scam typically means that your personal information like your full name, phone number, address and possibly your form of payment has made its way into the wrong hands.

Worse yet? The senders know that you’re curious about where the package came from, so the scam has evolved to the point where QR codes are placed inside the box. In the postal service’s warning, they explain that the QR codes promise to reveal information about the sender. In reality, those QRs are taking you to a phishing website where you’re asked to enter personal identifiable information.

That’s why Kelly McNulty, a United States Postal Inspector, is spreading the word that everyone, including Idahoans, needs to treat their personal information like cash and think before you send it.

Instances of the QR code brushing scam, also known as “quishing” were reported in Kuna and Blaine County last year.