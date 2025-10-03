Whether it’s a box full of snickerdoodles, a homemade gift or something that you’re selling online as a side hustle, Idahoans shipping packages through the United States Postal Service are about to feel the impact of another price hike.

Trust me, I know how quickly those costs add up. A friend of mine left behind a stack of framed collectibles when he moved and has been selling them online. I volunteered to hang on to them and ship them when one sells. It didn’t take me long to realize the frames are just awkward enough in size that finding a box for them is nearly impossible.

READ MORE: Postal Service Warns Idaho Citizens About Dangerous New 'Vishing' Scam

The first time, I hacked down a U-Haul mirror box with a steak knife because nothing else would fit. The next time, I thought I’d nailed it with a box I found at Office Max, only to have the clerk at the Post Office tell me it was “too big” for the prepaid label I had. He wanted to charge my friend an additional $54. I demanded the box back and was determined to find another way where he’d be making money, not losing it.

Get our free mobile app

If you’ve ever stood in line at the post office wondering why this has to be so complicated, you get it. Shipping something has become its own kind of nightmare. Now it’s about to be more expensive.

USPS Raising Prices Heading Into 2025 Holiday Season

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Starting Sunday, Idahoans choosing to ship packages through Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, Parcel Select or Priority Mail Express will be subject to a temporary price change that starts October 5 and runs through the end of the holiday season on January 18, 2026.

According to USPS’s website, the additional fees will help them cover extra handling costs to “ensure a successful peak season” as well as support their 10-year “Delivering for America Plan” to revitalize the organization in a way where it’s both cost-effective for customers and financially sustainable.

The new rates are a bit difficult for the average person to understand because they’re broken down by domestic zones. They’ve got a tool on their website to help you determine your zone based on where you’re shipping from and where you’re shipping to. For example, if I were to mail a package from Boise to my family in Youngstown, OH the tool says that’s “Zone 8.” You can find the tool HERE.

Retail

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 1-4

$0.40 increase for 0–3 lbs.

$0.60 increase for 4–10 lbs.

$0.95 increase for 11–25 lbs.

$3.00 increase for 26–70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail: Zones 5-9

$0.90 increase for 0–3 lbs.

$1.45 increase for 4–10 lbs.

$3.25 increase for 11–25 lbs.

$7.00 increase for 26–70 lbs.

Priority Mail Flat Rate

$1.45 increase for Large Flat Rate Boxes.

$0.90 increase for all other Flat Rate Products.

USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 5-9

$0.50 increase for 0–3 lbs.

$1.00 increase for 4–10 lbs.

$2.00 increase for 11–25 lbs.

$5.75 increase for 26–70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail Express

$1.10 increase for Zones 1–4, 0–3 lbs.

$2.00 increase for Zones 5–9, 0–3 lbs.

$2.00 increase for Zones 1–4, 4–10 lbs.

$4.85 increase for Zones 5–9, 4–10 lbs.

$3.90 increase for Zones 1–4, 11–25 lbs.

$9.00 increase for Zones 5–9, 11–25 lbs.

$9.75 increase for Zones 1–4, 26–70 lbs.

$16.00 increase for Zones 5–9, 26–70 lbs.

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate

$2.00 increase for Flat Rate Envelopes.

Commercial

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 1–4, and Parcel Select (all entries)

$0.30 increase for 0–3 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 1–3.

$0.45 increase for 4–10 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 4–5 (PM), 4–9 (GA).

$0.75 increase for 11–25 lbs. and Cubic Tier 10 (GA).

$2.25 increase for 26–70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail: Zones 5-9

$0.70 increase for 0–3 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 1–3.

$1.25 increase for 4–10 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 4–5.

$2.75 increase for 11–25 lbs.

$6.50 increase for 26–70 lbs.

Priority Mail Flat Rate

$1.25 increase for Large Flat Rate Boxes.

$0.70 increase for all other Flat Rate Products.

USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 5-9

$0.35 increase for 0–3 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 1–3.

$0.75 increase for 4–10 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 4–9.

$1.25 increase for 11–25 lbs. and Cubic Tier 10.

$5.50 increase for 26–70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail Express

$1.00 increase for Zones 1–4, 0–3 lbs.

$1.75 increase for Zones 5–9, 0–3 lbs.

$1.50 increase for Zones 1–4, 4–10 lbs.

$3.95 increase for Zones 5–9, 4–10 lbs.

$3.50 increase for Zones 1–4, 11–25 lbs.

$7.50 increase for Zones 5–9, 11–25 lbs.

$8.95 increase for Zones 1–4, 26–70 lbs.

$13.00 increase for Zones 5–9, 26–70 lbs.

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate

$1.75 increase for Flat Rate Envelopes