Big USPS Service Changes Are Now in Effect for Idaho Customers

When you see an Amazon van or UPS truck rolling up to your address, you’re thrilled because that means something you’re that you ordered is about to be in your hands.

You don’t really get the same feeling when you see a United States Postal Service truck drive into your neighborhood.

Why? Because while there’s a possibility that USPS is delivering something you’re excited about, that’s also the way that things like bills and jury summons find you. The reason companies and government agencies rely on the USPS to find you is simple. The postal service has a feature that no other service in the country has. They reach every single address in the country.

Uncertain Times Ahead for the United States Postal Service

USPS Proposal Would Save $3B, Slow Rural Mail Delivery Getty Images loading...

It’s no secret that things have been difficult for the agency. According to their final report for Fiscal Year 2024, their operations lost $9.5 billion. That’s why Newsweek says that outgoing Postmaster, Louis DeJoy, wanted the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to take a look at the way they do things.

There are certain things that Congress makes the postal service do that may not be cost effective. The Newsweek article cited mandatory mail delivery six days a week and providing free PO boxes to those that don’t have direct mail carrier service as two potential sources of bleeding.

Unfortunately, it’s possible that nearly 10,000 USPS jobs will be cut in an effort to improve the budget. President Trump has also mentioned the possibility of privatizing the postal service, something protestors spoke out against about a week ago at the Idaho Statehouse.

One postal worker who attended the rally told Idaho News 6 that privatization would likely result in higher shipping costs for many customers and longer delivery times for rural areas. Idaho has quite a few of those.

Mail Service Changes Begin April 1 in Idaho

USPS Proposal Would Save $3B, Slow Rural Mail Delivery Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

While the decision to potentially privatize the USPS is still up in the air, we do know for sure that the first phase of the “Refined Service Standards and Cost Reductions” plan that’s been added to the “Delivering for America” initiative is now under way. The goal of these changes is to create $36 billion in savings over the next 10 years.

The initiative will tweak the zip code model and operation path of mail. Newsweek said that customers can expect these changes:

75% of First-Class Mail will retain its current service standards

14% of First-Class Mail will see an improvement in delivery times

11% of First-Class Mail will experience slightly longer delivery times

The changes are supposed to improve service in some rural areas, so they could be a good thing for Idahoans relying on delivery for important things like checks and medications.

The second phase is scheduled to begin on July 1.