The clock is ticking, Idaho! If you’re planning to buy, package and ship a gift or send one you made yourself, you’re already working against tight deadlines. And this year? There’s even more pressure than usual.

We really admire people who go all out making gifts for everyone on their list. A few years ago, we made hand-knit blankets for all the women in our family that live back east. While making them was fun and surprisingly relaxing during a busy season, trying to figure out the best way to ship them soaked up our last ounce of patience. Squeezing them into vacuum-sealed bags and how much they cost to ship made us have major regrets.

READ MORE: Leaving a Gift for Your USPS Mail Carrier in Idaho? Here’s What They Can’t Accept

Gifts Will Cost Most to Ship Than Ever in Idaho in 2025

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you’ve been following the news, you already know that USPS implemented temporary price hikes that started in October and will continue through January 18, 2026. Depending on how far your gift needs to travel and how much it weighs, you could be paying anywhere from an extra 40 cents to $16 more per package. That’s on top of regular postage.

Get our free mobile app

With shipping already more expensive than ever, the pressure is on to get your packages sent out on time. USPS has shared their recommended send-by dates if you want your packages to arrive by December 25.

USPS Ground Advantage: December 17

First-Class Mail Service: December 17

Priority Mail Service: December 18

Priority Mail Express Service: December 20

That means you have less than a month to finish your shopping, crafting or gathering everything you need to ship.

15 Items That Can’t Be Mailed in Idaho

United States Postal Service Officials Warn About Service Issues As Agency Prepares For Upcoming Election Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

With so many holiday to-dos, the last thing you need is to waste precious time making a trip to the post office only to find out there’s a problem with what you’re trying to ship. While most of us know the basics about what we can and can’t ship, USPS shares a list of domestically prohibited items that might surprise you. There’s also a lengthy list of restricted items with special conditions attached to them.

The items that can’t go through USPS may be able to be sent through private carriers like UPS or FedEx. Here’s a look at some of those items that won’t make it through any USPS location in Idaho. You might be surprised by what’s on the list! If people need to be told NOT to send these things, you know someone tried to at some point.