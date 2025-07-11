When I was growing up, there was a Christmas tradition at our house that didn’t involve lights, cookies or decorating the tree. However, this tradition was just as festive!

Every year, my dad would line the edges of our front hallway’s ceiling with string. Slowly but surely, it would fill with Christmas cards from family, friends, neighbors and parents that had kids on the same teams as me and my little sister. By the time we hosted our family’s Christmas dinner, there wasn’t a single spot of string left.

While I moved out 15 years ago, I know that my dad doesn’t get nearly as many cards. When I moved out, having unlimited texting was something you paid a premium for and only people that had a “.edu” email address could be on Facebook.

But here in 2025? Everyone has unlimited texting and half a dozen social media apps. With that technology at our fingertips, most people have moved on to group texts and social media greetings. And now, with another USPS rate hike about to take effect, it’s likely even more Idahoans will opt out of sending Christmas cards the old-fashioned way.

Stamp Prices Are Going Up in Idaho on July 13

As part of the ongoing Delivering for America plan, the United States Postal Service is set to raise the price of stamps again on July 13, 2025. This year marks year four of the 10-year plan that’s meant to improve things like logistics, USPS facilities/equipment and their fleet of delivery vehicles.

Upgrades cost money and that’s why price hikes were worked into the plan. USPS leaders hope that implementing this plan will help reverse $160 billion in losses.

How Much Are Prices Rising With The Most Recent Hike?

Starting July 13, everyone in the nation, including Idahoans, will be paying more for stamps. Forever stamps will jump from 73 cents to 78 cents. Stamps aren’t the only rates affected. The new pricing structure also includes:

Letters (metered 1 oz.) jumping from 69 to 74 cents

Domestic postcards jumping from 56 to 61 cents

International postcards jumping from $1.65 to $1.70

International Letters (1 oz.) jumping from $1.65 to $1.70

Additional per-ounce price for single piece letters jumping from 28 to 29 cents

The silver lining? If you’re mailing something important and would like to add postal insurance, USPS is reducing that cost by 12%.