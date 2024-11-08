15 Things You’re Actually Banned from Mailing in Idaho

The holidays are creeping up on us. While most of us are concerned about the shipping time from major online retailers, the craftiest and most creative Idahoans should be thinking about shipping cutoff times.

Being able to purchase Christmas gifts, have them wrapped by the retailer and delivered directly to your recipient is convenient and a time saver. However, you’re not one for a gift giving experience that feels so impersonal. You’re all about making your loved ones homemade gifts. Chunky handknit blankets, wood crafts, handmade candies, freshly baked cookies, etc. (Pro Tip: If you put a slice of white bread on top of your cookies, it will keep them nice and soft on the way to their destination.)

While it may be cheaper and more meaningful to make your Christmas gifts, the shipping costs can really add up if you wait too long. The United States Postal Service has laid out these recommended send-by dates for the 2024 holiday season if you want your packages to arrive at their destination by December 25:

USPS Ground Advantage : December 18



First-Class Mail Service: December 18



Priority Mail Service: December 19



Priority Mail Express Service: December 21



Dates for contiguous Lower 48, excludes Alaska and Hawaii

What Can’t I Mail via USPS in Idaho?

USPS has six domestically prohibited items listed on their Shipping Restrictions page. There’s also a fairly lengthy list of other items that have some strict restrictions on them. That means if you’re just a regular Idahoan, you can’t legally send them to the mail.

Here’s a handful of items you shouldn’t bother taking to the post off in Idaho. You may, however, be able to ship some of these through a private carrier like UPS or FedEx. It’s always good to check their guidelines too.

