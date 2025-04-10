USPS Plans to Raise Prices Again; See New Cost, Start Date in Idaho

The United States Postal Service and its financial struggles have made national headlines over the last few weeks, but it’s still the go to carrier for most Idahoans. However, USPS has proposed some changes that may change the way Idaho decides to handle their mail.

Back in 2007, USPS introduced a new product called the “Forever Stamp.” When it was introduced, the new stamps cost $.41. If for some reason you bought a book of Forever stamps when they originally went on sale and still have them, you could still use them to mail a greeting card or letter even though stamps cost considerably more today.

READ MORE: Postal Service Warns Idaho Citizens About Dangerous New ‘Vishing’ Scam

That’s where the “forever” part of Forever Stamps come in. No matter when you purchased them, they will always be worth the current price of a first-class stamp.

Get our free mobile app

Right now, a single Forever Stamp will cost you 73 cents but that could change again in the near season. On April 9, the United State Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission to raise the price of Forever stamps and several other products.

According to the notice, the changes reflect the goal of the postal service’s “Delivering for America” plan. Ultimately, the 10-year plan is meant to help modernize and revitalize the postal service. 2025 is the fourth year of the “Delivering for America.” Price hikes were built into the plan to help fund things like upgrading USPS facilities, equipment and fleet vehicles and help improve logistics.

How Will the New Prices Affect Idahoans?

Canva Canva loading...

If accepted, the changes kick in on July 13. Everyone in the nation, including Idahoans will be paying more for stamps. Forever Stamps will jump from 73 cents to 78 cents. The other products under the new pricing include:

Letters (metered 1 oz) jumping from 69 cents to 74 cents

Domestic postcards jumping from 56 cents to 62 cents

International postcards jumping from $1.65 to $1.70

International letter (1 oz) from $1.65 to $1.70

So, if you still use the USPS to handle bills, birthday cards and important documents, just keep in mind that doing so will cost you a little bit more. Even with the price hike, the USPS still remains one of the most affordable ways to send letters and packages.