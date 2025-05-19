If you’re signed up for it, you know that one of the most useful services the United States Postal Service offers is something called “Informed Delivery.”

Once you enroll, they’ll send you regular emails with images of the letters, bills and packages arriving in your mailbox soon. It’s incredibly helpful for a family like mine. We live in an apartment complex that gave us exactly one mail key.

That key lives on my husband’s key chain, but I get the “Informed Delivery” emails so I can prod him to go get the mail if something important, like my recent jury summons, shows up when he hasn’t checked the mail in a few days.

Whether you use “informed delivery” to avoid grabbing the mail until you know something important is waiting for you or you’re just a little bit lazy about checking for mail regularly, the United States Postal Service NEEDS you to check your mailbox this week.

What is USPS Mailbox Improvement Week in Idaho?

Why? You may be surprised to know that USPS has a dedicated “Mailbox Improvement Week” and it starts on May 19. According to this year’s notice, the purpose of this week is two-fold. The USPS explains:

Neat, attractive mailboxes make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas.

Why Idaho Mailbox Safety Matters

However, “Mailbox Improvement Week” also has to do with safety. Your Postmaster General approved mailbox needs to be in good working order so that your carrier can deliver your things safely. Not only can rusty hinges make your mailbox tough to open, they can be a safety risk. Rust and sharp edges could lead to cuts and your carrier needing a tetanus shot.

In rural areas of the state, it’s important to make sure that overgrown vegetation isn’t making it difficult for your carrier to reach your mailbox.

The Mailbox Checklist Every Idahoan Should Know

So what EXACTLY does USPS want you to check your box for? They want it to meet these minimum standards:

Approved by the Postmaster General (custom mailboxes MUST be approved by a local postmaster)

Fully operational

Designed to protect the mail from weather

Safe to use

Conveniently located

Neat in appearance

Large enough to support the normal amount of mail and packages you normally get a day

While it may sound silly, taking a few minutes to give your mailbox a once over will make your carrier feel appreciated and help them get your mail in a timely manner.