Leaving a Gift for Your USPS Mail Carrier in Idaho? Here’s What They Can’t Accept

The holidays are full of hustle and bustle, but one of the best parts of the season is getting to slow down and show your gratitude for the people in your life that provide you with great service.

We’re talking everyone from your favorite restaurant server to your lash artist to the folks who are working extra hard to make sure that your items get to the doorstep in time to become Christmas gifts. During the busy shipping season, you’d like to leave them a little gift or tip to say “thank you.” Well, depending on who’s delivering that gift there may be strict guidelines you have to follow when it comes to that token of appreciation.

Tipping Amazon Drivers Is OK

According to USA Today, Amazon doesn’t have a policy restricting their delivery drivers from accepting tips. If you’re feeling extra generous, you could hand them a crisp $100 and their employer wouldn’t care.

In fact, for a period of time Amazon was willing to give your driver a $5 tip on your behalf from their own profits. Starting December 4, they treated those drivers to a tip when customers asked Alexa to “thank my driver.” They were willing to do that for 2 million thank-yous, which they hit by December 10. Even though they’ve reached that limit, you can still help earn your driver some extra holiday cash. Amazon is treating the 1,000 most-thanked delivery drivers each day with $100 through New Year’s Eve.

Think Twice About What You Gift Your USPS Carrier

In no way, shape or form do we think less of our United States Postal Service Carriers. They’re equally as awesome, but there’s a chance that if you offer them a gift, they may refuse to accept it because doing so could be illegal.

While our mail carriers live and work in Idaho, they’re not employees of the city or state they call home. Postal Carriers are federal employees. While you probably don’t remember hearing this in social studies class, their jobs actually fall under the Executive Branch of the United States government. That means they are subject to the standard of “ethical conduct” for that branch.

When it comes to gifts, the Postal Service explains:

Under these federal regulations, carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.

The total value of gifts from a customer can’t add up to more than $50 in one calendar year, either.

What Can You Gift Idaho Postal Carriers?

Even though cash is a universal gift that literally everyone can use, keep that crisp $20 bill, check or any sort of gift card that can be exchanged for cash in your wallet. You’ll have to get something that falls within the guidelines of the federal government.

Personally, we think the policy is goofy but also wanted to make you aware of it so that your feelings aren’t hurt if your carrier turns down your act of kindness. That said, we don’t know anyone who would run to the feds and tattle on a carrier that took a gift.

If you want to play it safe, here are some ideas that fall within the guidelines that are way better than the “plaques or trophies” that some websites suggest.

