When is Amazon Prime Day in 2025?

If you missed the memo, the online retail giant is stepping up their game and is expanding their mid-year shopping holiday to four days of deals. Amazon Prime Day begins July 8 at 1 a.m. Mountain Time and will wrap up on July 11.

And this year, if you live in the Boise area, your packages may arrive even more quickly than they did in 2024. Last fall, Amazon opened a first-of-its-kind in Idaho facility in Nampa. This particular facility specializes in same-day delivery.

More Days to Shop Means More Opportunities for Scammers to Target Idaho Shoppers

While you’re building your wish list, cybercriminals are building their tools to try to steal your information while you’re shopping. According to Fox News, there are more than 120,000 fake Amazon websites online that look pretty close to the real deal but are actually a malicious way to steal your credit card information and other sensitive data.

Amazon can’t keep up with the number of phishing pages being added daily; however they do fight back. Fox News explains that Amazon took down more than 55,000 malicious look-a-like websites last year.

While phishing is one of the most common Amazon scams targeting Idaho shoppers in 2025, it’s not the only way cyber criminals are looking to get your information. According to NordVPN, these are five Amazon scams that Idahoans should be hyper vigilant of this year!

