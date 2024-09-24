When the calendar turns the page to fall, there are few places more beautiful than Boise’s historic Harrison Boulevard!

As families along the iconic Boise street start decorating their homes, Treasure Valley kids have an opportunity to be right in the center of it!

The Treasure Valley YMCA’s Harrison Classic is returning for its 39th year on Saturday, October 5! The one-mile fun run is designed especially for kids. During the race, runners and walkers of all abilities make their way from the intersection of Harrison & Good to McAuley Park. Along the way, they’ll get to see stunning fall colors and some of Boise’s coolest historic homes.

Get our free mobile app

Every child who participates in the Harrison Classic is a winner and will receive a special event t-shirt, a medal and snack for completing the race!

Canva + Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Canva + Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Race waves are broken down according to your child’s age and will take place at the following times:

3:00pm: 10 and older

3:05pm: 9 year olds

3:10pm: 8 year olds

3:15pm: 7 year olds

3:20pm: 6 year olds

3:25pm: 5 year olds

3:30pm: 4 yrs old and younger

As any former Cross Country runner can tell you, running with a team is so much more fun so the Y is encouraging kids to get together with their school, learning pods, neighborhoods for families to form a team.

When you register your child, make sure you include what school they go to. The school that has the biggest turn out will receive a cash prize for their school’s physical education department. We smell new scooters or parachutes!

Registration is now open and costs $30 per child and you can register HERE.

We’ve always loved Oprah’s quote that “Running is the greatest metaphor for life because you get out of it what you put into it.” Some of our greatest life lessons we learned from our coaches and teammates while we were on the course or track. We believe every kid should have the opportunity to line-up on the start line, so we’re taking care of the registration fee for a few lucky kids!

Fill out YOUR information using the box below so we know who to contact if you win an entry for your child!