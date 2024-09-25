Boise’s Rising Rental Prices Have Residents Feeling To 9 Appealing Cities

We just left a leasing office in Southeast Boise feeling like we dodged a bullet. While we feel fortunate that our rent didn’t go up, that’s not a universal feeling across the Treasure Valley.

According to data from ApartmentList.com, monthly rental rates have been steadily climbing since hitting a twelve month low in January. Their data shows that the median rent price in Boise is $1,121. If you’re looking for something a little bigger, the average two bedroom apartment is renting for $1,292. Those prices are 6.5% higher than January and 2.7% than a year ago.

Those rental rates means that Boise is ranked the #73 most expensive large city in the country. For comparison, Irvine, California is ranked #1 with a median rent of $3,009. Wichita, Kansas is at the bottom of the list with a median rent of $992. (This won’t make you feel better, but the cheapest median rent in the nation is 30% higher than it was this time last year. Cleveland, OH was last in 2023 with a median rent of $759.)

Boise Renters Seem Pessimistic About Rent Prices

In a recent post on the Boise sub-Reddit, user WillFineMe23 posed a simple question:

Hey ya’ll! I herald rent prices are going to possibly go down some coming Spring. What do you think? Do you see that happening?

The majority of users said “doubt it.” Others think that they’ll continue to rise into the springtime. Most believed that if you’re currently renting, there’s no way your landlord will come to you offering a lower rate when it’s time to renew.

User ChaseBank5 expressed that Boise’s rental market caused him to make a move to Utah less than a week ago.

Fed Up Renters Make Moves to Other Cities

ChaseBank5 wasn’t alone. ApartmentList.com also monitors searches of where people are looking to move. In 2024, Boise renters were most interested in these cities. While not all of them have lower rental rates than Boise, they may offer something that renters don’t feel like they’re getting in Boise.

Boise's Out of Control Apartment Prices Send Residents Fleeing to These 9 Cities Apartment List saw the most outbound searches from Boise targeting these 9 cities. Rental price data is from Apartment List, Apartments.com or Niche.com. Median income figures are from the United States Census Bureau.