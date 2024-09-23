Idaho Destination Named Best Place to Visit in the US This Fall

Idaho’s capital city might be the “City of Trees,” but is its array of fall foliage enough to place it on a national travel list of one of the best fall travel destinations in America?

As a runner, fall is our absolutely favorite time of the year to lace up our shoes and put in some miles. Whether it’s looking down on all the color from the trails in the foothills or pounding the pavement on the Greenbelt under that gorgeous canopy of red, yellow and orange, there’s something breathtaking about this time of year. Those stunning views make you want to hit your favorite local coffee shop for a pumpkin spice latte or hot cider as soon as you finish your run.

As pretty as Boise is in the fall, it didn’t seem to wow the travel bloggers at Travel Pulse enough. While they were putting together a list of the top fall travel destinations in the United States, another, much smaller Idaho city found itself in the spotlight. They chose Sun Valley.

There’s a lot of gorgeous color to take in along all of Sun Valley’s hiking trails and along the 116-mile Sawtooth Scenic Byway, but the color alone isn’t what impressed the experts at travel pulse. It’s also the lodging rates. Apparently they’re a little lower in the fall just before the snow starts flying and ski season kicks into high gear!

When Is the Best Time to Visit Sun Valley in the Fall?

That sort of depends on what your fall bucket list looks like! If you are going just to enjoy the fall foliage while hiking, the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage map predicts that Sun Valley should reach peak color during the week of October 21, 2024.

If you’re interested in attending an event in the area, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival is always something unique to look forward to! It was recently named the sixth best fall festival in the United States by USA Today. While many of the festivals that competed against it in the reader's choice poll celebrate pumpkins, apples or fair foods, this one is all about watching hundreds of sheep relocate to their winter pasture.

Whether it’s lamb tastings, sheepdog competitions or making things out of wool, the entire weekend is centered on Idaho’s rich sheepherding history. Of course, if you plan on going you’ll want to stick around for the main event - The Big Sheep Parade which happens on Sunday at 12 p.m. The sheep will walk right down Main Street in nearby Ketchum.

This year’s Trailing of the Sheep Festival is coming up October 2-6. The Baldy Hill Climb (September 28) and Sun Valley Jazz Festival (October 17-20) are also popular fall events in the area.

