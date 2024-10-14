When Do Idaho Clocks “Fall Back” in 2024? Sooner Than You Think

Whether you’d like to admit it or not, the days are getting shorter! We hate to be the ones to deliver the PSA, but in Boise…the sun won’t set after 7 p.m. until March 9, 2025.

Don’t shoot the messenger, but Boise is losing sunlight at a rate of almost three minutes a day. By the time your little ghouls and goblins are trick-or-treating on Halloween, sunset will be at 6:36 p.m. Of course, all of this is leading up to the inevitable…the twice-a-year ritual of adjusting our clocks by one hour to accommodate the beginning or end of Daylight Saving Time.

What Would Idaho Look Like If We STOPPED Changing the Clocks?

This is actually something that the state legislature has discussed…well, for the part of the state that’s in the Pacific Time Zone. In 2019, our state lawmakers actually approved a measure to make daylight saving time permanent in that part of the state. However, the way it was written the change would only happen if Washington State decided to do the same.

It likely won’t happen because the Evergreen State is trying to do the opposite because it would take an actual act of (federal) congress in order to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. However, states can decide to stay on standard time without a change in federal law. That’s how Hawaii and Arizona get out of switching their clocks twice a year.

But let’s play a game of what if? A website called Save Standard Time has a calculator that shows you how many days you’d drive to work or school before sunrise every year. According to data from the US Census Bureau, 29% of Idahoans are making their morning commutes between 7-7:59 a.m.

Using 7 a.m. as the time you begin your commute, here’s a look at how many days you’d be driving in the dark in each scenario. For those of us with astigmatism in one or both eyes, trust us when we say this stuff matters!

When Will Daylight Saving Time End in Idaho?

Like we mentioned, Idaho hasn’t been able to officially take action to save us from switching the clocks twice a year, so we’ll be doing it again soon. This year, we’ll set our clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 3 at 2 a.m. Bring on the darkness (they said, sarcastically.)

