Daylight Saving Time Arrives Soon, Look at What It Means for Idaho

☀️ Daylight Saving Time arrives Sunday, March 9

☀️ We took a look at what that means for sunrise and sunset times across the state

☀️ Idaho has introduced another bill to control the time change this session

As we’re sitting down to write this, Boise’s seven day forecast is showing a steady string of days with highs in the 50s and 60s. While we’re skeptical that it’s going to last and that this is possibly the “Spring of Deception,” you can’t deny that a sure sign of spring arrives in the Gem State this Sunday.

READ MORE: Which Idaho City Has the Most Sunny Days?

Whether it’s 60 or 30, this time next week we’ll be enjoying later sunsets thanks to the return of Daylight Saving time on Sunday, March 9. We’ve already told you that this is the earliest the time change has arrived in the past five years and you’ll instantly notice a difference! Here’s a look at how the time change will affect the sunrise and sunset times in Idaho’s largest cities.

How Daylight Saving Time Will Shift Sunrise and Sunset in Idaho's Major Cities Here's a look at how "springing forward" in March 2025 will affect sunrise and sunset some of Idaho's most populated places. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Will This Be the Last Time Idaho Changes the Clocks?

woman in bed awakening alarm clock franck camhi loading...

Idaho’s tried to do away with the twice a year tradition of changing the clocks several times. The most recent attempt was in the Idaho House on February 4, 2025 when Coeur d’Alene representative Joe Alferi introduced House Bill 140. If the bill were to be approved it would exempt both parts of Idaho in the Mountain Time Zone and Pacific Time Zone from making the hour jump forward into Daylight Saving Time.

There were some stipulations. That change in the Mountain Time Zone would only happen if the part of Oregon in the Mountain Time Zone also decided to stay on Standard Time. The change in the part of Idaho in the Pacific Time Zone would happen if Washington State decided to stay on Standard Time. It also says that if the federal government passes a law requiring the majority of states to stay in Daylight Saving Time, the Gem State would go along with it.

The bill was printed and referred to State Affairs on February 5 but there’s been no activity with it since.