“Everyone check on your short friends. Since the evening sun sets just below our visor, we are probably blind now.” I almost spit my coffee out when I read that post on my friend’s Facebook feed. At all of 5’3”, I couldn’t help but laugh and agree.

It’s something I hadn’t thought about in months, but her post was a reminder that the days are getting shorter and it won’t be long before I can’t see anything while driving home from work. When the sun sets during the evening commute in the fall and winter months, the glare driving west on Pennsylvania St is blinding.

If you’re crossing Boise Ave, you say a silent prayer that the person turning left from Gekeler sees you and acknowledges you have the right of way…because with the sun in your eyes you won’t see them until it’s too late.

As if fall driving didn’t already have its challenges, this year that blinding commute is going to sneak up on you even earlier than usual.

Idaho Counts Down to Daylight Saving Time Ending

Daylight Saving Time is scheduled to end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 2 when we set our clocks back one hour. The time change will immediately affect how much sunlight you have on your both your morning and evening commutes.

The shift back to Standard Time is happening on the second earliest date possible. Since 2007, states that still follow this clock changing ritual have gone backward on the first Sunday in November. That means the absolute earliest possible date for the return of Standard Time is November 1.

Will Idaho Ever Stop Clock-Switching?

It’s hard to say. It’s something that lawmakers have talked about, but have failed to make it happen. During the most recent legislative session, there was a house bill that would exempt Idaho from making the time jump forward into Daylight Saving Time with some stipulations.

If the bill had been approved, the part of Idaho in the Mountain Time Zone would stay in Standard Time if the part of Oregon in the Mountain Time Zone did the same. The part of Idaho in the Pacific Time Zone would stay on Standard Time, if Washington State did the same.

The bill was printed and referred to the State Affairs Committee, but didn’t go anywhere.