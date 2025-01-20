When Does Idaho Spring Forward for Daylight Saving Time in 2025?

Right now, it’s hard to find a reason to complain about what this winter has brought to our little corner of Idaho.

Last January, Boise saw 22.1 inches of snow and three days where the high temperature didn’t reach above 20 degrees. With just a few days left in the month, Boise has only received 2.3 inches of snow and the coldest even the coldest days were above freezing at 34 degrees.

Don’t get us wrong. We’re grateful that Mother Nature hasn’t totally crippled a commute the way she did last year or during the Snowpocalypse, but the one thing we are over? Driving to work in the dark and coming home from work in the dark. We’re more than ready for longer days!

When Does Idaho Spring Forward for Daylight Saving Time?

Let’s be honest, the day that it happens, the spring time change isn’t very popular. According to United Health Foundation’s “America’s Health Rankings,” 32.5% of Idahoans say they’re getting less than seven hours of sleep a night which is considered insufficient. Losing an hour of sleep when we “spring” forward feels like the worst, but there’s a method to the madness.

The Farmer’s Almanac explains that the whole concept of Daylight Saving Time is to help us maximize the amount of sunlight that we receive. Jumping forward an hour in the spring lets us enjoy more sunlight in the evenings. In fact, Idaho’s capital city is pretty unique. Boise State explains that on a list of all 50 state capitals and 27 other major cities, Boise has the third latest summer sunsets in the country. Only Juneau, Alaska and Bismark, North Dakota rank in front of it.

Ending Daylight Saving time in the winter allows us to have more sunlight on mornings where visibility and road conditions may be impacted by winter weather.

This year, Daylight Saving Time arrives in Idaho on Sunday, March 9th at 2 a.m. After we set our clocks forward an hour, we’ll get to enjoy more sunlight in the evenings. Just how much? Here’s a look at Idaho’s major cities:

