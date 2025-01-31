Big Winter Storm Targets Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In On What Could Happen

After several days of it being cold for no good reason, Idaho’s about to be impacted by a winter storm that’s expected to dump a lot of precipitation on our area.

One of the items on our 2025 Bingo Card is to “run a race longer than a 5K” which means we have a long run coming up this weekend. We’re absolutely dreading the idea of having to put those miles in on a treadmill, so we’ve been closely watching just about EVERY weather source we can, trying to time it out just right. The wet weather will likely impact your weekend plans as well.

The question is, what weather will we be dealing with during this storm? Here’s what six different experts are saying about how this round of storms will impact the Boise area.

The last forecast KTVB’s morning weather anchor Hector Mendoza updated called for early snowfall in Boise, followed by half an inch of rain through Monday.

Sophia Cruz at Idaho News 6 last updated her forecast at 7 a.m. on Friday morning. She also predicts snow to fall in Boise as the storm begins, but thinks that everything will be rain by 2 p.m. According to her outlook, that snowfall will be less than half an inch on Friday, but does acknowledge that snow could re-enter the conversation on Saturday night. Cruz lists “new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible” in her forecast for Saturday Night, Sunday and Sunday Night.

Over at CBS 2, Eric Walker expects snow to reach the Boise area by this afternoon but expects that snowfall to be limited because of high wind speeds. However, parts of the lower Treasure Valley, namely Ontario may see one to two inches.

The National Weather Service predicts that snow in the Boise area will fall before 11 a.m., transition into a rain/snow mix between and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. before turning to rain after 2. They’re expecting little to no snow accumulation on Friday, but do list “less than half an inch possible” in their outlooks for Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night.

Weather Underground believes that we’ll see precipitation starting around 9:45 a.m. Snowfall will be short lived as things start to change into a rain-snow mix by 10 a.m. and rain before 11 a.m. They predict no snow accumulation in Boise, but the possibility of .11 inches of rain.

Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ is where you turn to when you want accurate weather with a side of humor and sarcasm. According to his infographic 1-3 inches is possible in the Lower Treasure Valley which includes Ontario, Fruitland and Vale. In the upper Treasure Valley, which he says includes Eagle, Star and SE Boise, there’s a possibility of 1-4 inches. He also acknowledges that downsloping winds could play a role in limiting the amount of precipitation that makes it into the Treasure Valley. After that? He’s called the rest of this storm “Marilyn Manson” complicated and will provide more updates as we head into the weekend.

