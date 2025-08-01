It’s hard to believe that thousands of Idaho kids are already heading into their final week of summer break. Before you know it, the kids will be back in class, temperatures will start to cool off and it will be getting darker, earlier.

All of that leads up to daylight saving time ending in Idaho. When does that happen in 2025? We’ll spell it out for you!

Boise Bids Farewell to 9 P.M. Sunsets

When you travel, there’s always something that happens during your trip that makes you grateful that you get to come home to Idaho. I just got back from a trip to visit family in Ohio and one of the things that threw me for a loop was how early sunset hit.

Idaho’s endless summer nights are one of the appeals of living here, but the latest sunsets of the year are already behind us. Whether we’d like to admit it or not, the Boise area’s last 9 p.m. sunset of the year is August 6. After that, we’ll lose about three minutes of sunlight per day leading up to the end of Daylight Saving time and “fall back” an hour.

Idaho’s Continues Clock-Switching Tradition

Once that happens, you might procrastinate adjusting the clocks in your car, kitchen and bedroom so they’ll be wrong for a week. When you finally do go to change them, you’ll probably wonder “can we just stop this ridiculous time change thing?”

Some Idaho lawmakers are trying to make that happen. During the most recent legislative session, there was a house bill that would exempt Idaho from making the time jump forward into Daylight Saving Time with some stipulations.

If the bill had been approved, the part of Idaho in the Mountain Time Zone would stay in Standard Time if the part of Oregon in the Mountain Time Zone did the same. The part of Idaho in the Pacific Time Zone would stay on Standard Time, if Washington State did the same.

The bill was printed and referred to the State Affairs Committee, but didn’t go anywhere.

Idaho’s Countdown to End of Daylight Saving Time is On

That means we’ll do the clock switch again this year. Idahoans should prepare to set their clocks back an hour on Sunday, November 2 at 2 a.m. Once we do that, that sunset will jump to 5:33 p.m. in the Boise area and the days will continue getting shorter until the Winter Solstice which happens just a few days before Christmas.