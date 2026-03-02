We think we speak for all Idaho drivers who live with astigmatism in one or both of their eyes when we say we can’t wait for the arrival of Daylight Saving Time this week.

Going to work in the dark and coming home from work in the dark is already enough to push even the most mentally stable person to the brink of Seasonal Affective Disorder. Having terrible night vision just adds another layer of anxiety to the equation once the clocks fall back in November.

Luckily, the way the calendar falls in 2026 means that we “spring forward” to longer days on the earliest date possible. In 2007, the time change moved up from the first Sunday in April to the second Sunday in March. That means in any given year the absolute earliest Daylight Saving Time can begin is Sunday, March 8.

Intuitively, you know that springing forward means later sunsets, but do you know exactly when sunset is today vs. after the time change? Probably not without looking it up. We did the hard work for you,. Here's a look at sunset times before and after change in Idaho's largest cities:

Boise

March 2

Sunrise : 7:19 a.m.

Sunset : 6:35 p.m.

March 8

Sunrise : 8:09 a.m.

Sunset : 7:42 p.m.

Twin Falls

March 2

Sunrise : 7:11 a.m.

Sunset : 6:28 p.m.

March 8

Sunrise : 8:01 a.m.

Sunset : 7:36 p.m.

Idaho Falls

March 2

Sunrise : 7:02 a.m.

Sunset : 6:18 p.m.

March 8

Sunrise : 7:52 a.m.

Sunset : 7:26 p.m.

Coeur d’Alene

March 2

Sunrise : 6:25 a.m.

Sunset : 5:33 p.m.

March 8

Sunrise : 7:13 a.m.

Sunset : 6:32 p.m.

Lewiston

March 2

Sunrise : 6:25 a.m.

Sunset : 5:35 p.m.

March 8

Sunrise : 7:13 a.m.

Sunset : 6:44 p.m.

Will Idaho Ever Quit The Time Change?

Idaho’s most recent attempt to stop the twice a year tradition of changing the clocks came in 2025. House Bill 140 would’ve exempted the Mountain Time Zone part of Idaho from jumping forward into Daylight Saving Time if the part of Oregon also decided to stay on Standard Time. The part of Idaho in the Pacific Time Zone wouldn’t jump forward to Daylight Saving Time if Washington State decided to stay on Standard Time. Under the bill, all of Idaho would’ve stayed on Daylight Saving Time if the federal government passed a law requiring it.

The bill was printed and sent to the State Affairs committee, but didn’t go anywhere. As of March 2, there haven’t been any Daylight Saving bills introduced during the 2026 session.