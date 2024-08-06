When we stepped out of the shower this morning and walked into the bedroom, we weren’t prepared for the graphic we saw during the forecast.

No, it wasn’t another seven day streak of triple digit temperatures. It was one a graphic that said “Farewell 9 p.m. Sunsets!” Despite not wanting to believe it, that graphic was no fake news. According to Time and Date, Boise’s latest sunsets of the year are long gone. Those actually happened back in June just after the Summer Solstice when the sun was setting around 9:30 p.m.

August 6 marks the last 9 p.m. sunset of the year. After that the days start getting shorter at a rate of two-and-a-half to three minutes as we approach the end of Daylight Saving Time and have to endure the twice-a-year ritual of adjusting our clocks by one hour.

Will Idaho Ever Give Up Daylight Saving Time?

Right now only two states get to opt out of the tradition. Reader’s Digest explains that Hawaii bailed on it in 1967 because sunrise and sunset over the island state is the same nearly year round. Arizona opted out a year later because of how harsh their climate is. From an energy use standpoint, it really made sense.

Some Idaho lawmakers made a push for Idaho to be exempt from the clock-switching fairly recently. They first pitched it in 2019, but it failed. The next year, Idaho’s legislature approved making daylight saving time permanent but only in the part of the state that’s in the Pacific Time Zone. They wouldn’t make the change unless Washington State did too.

Washington tried to do the opposite of that. Since making the switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time would require the Federal Government to take action, they proposed staying on permanent standard time. They wanted to encourage North Idaho and Oregon to take the same approach, but the bill failed.

So for now? Every Idahoan, no matter which time zone you live in, will have to switch their clocks again this fall.

When Will Daylight Saving Time End in Idaho?

Idahoans should prepare to set their clocks back an hour beginning on Sunday, November 3 at 2 a.m. It's a bit of a bummer to think about because as of the day we're writing this article, Boise's sunset will take place at 9:00 p.m. It happens at 5:32 p.m. after the time change and the days will continue to get shorter until the Winter Solstice in December.

