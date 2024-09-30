Bummer! Boise Will Lose More Than an Hour of Daylight in October

There we were, typing away on our laptop while Dancing With the Stars played on the TV in the background. We were hoping to work ahead enough to actually enjoy the vacation time we had coming up later that week. That’s when we noticed it was pitch black outside. How did it get so late, so fast?!

We didn’t love the answer. It wasn’t late. It was only 8:30 p.m. and a terrible reminder that Boise’s days are getting shorter, quickly!

According to the latest numbers from the United States Census Bureau, the majority of Boise residents start their morning commute between 7:30-7:59 a.m. That means before mid-September, the last time you drove to work before sunrise was March 29.

But now that fall has officially arrived and the autumnal equinox has passed, you’ll notice that your commute to work has become a little darker. Soon, your drive home from work will too. As we approach the end of Daylight Saving Time, Boise’s losing almost three minutes of sunlight a day. While it may not seem super obvious at the moment, it will certainly be apparent by the end of October.

Sunset on October 1 is 7:24 p.m. In stark contrast, sunset on Halloween is 6:36 p.m. From the beginning of the month to the end of the month, the amount of daylight Boise receives will shrink by 85 minutes.

Come November, that’s when you’ll notice the most dramatic loss of sunlight during your drive home from work. Once Daylight Saving Time ends and we fall back an hour on November 3, sunset moves to 5:32 p.m. The earliest it will go down is 5:07 p.m. in early December before the winter solstice.

This may not bother someone with perfect vision. But if you’re one of our fellow drivers plagued with astigmatism in either or both eyes, you dread this time of the year. Why? Because this is exactly what you’ll be seeing on the drive to and from work over the next few months.

Godspeed! We spring forward again for Daylight Saving Time on March 9, 2025.

