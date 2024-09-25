University of Idaho Bans These 33 Items from Home Football Games

We think it’s safe to say that the University of Idaho Vandals are having one of the most exciting seasons in recent history!

The Vandals started things off with a bang by putting the Oregon Ducks on upset watch. Going into that game Oregon was ranked #3 and was a 44 point favorite over Idaho. If you look at the stats, Oregon dominated when it came to total yards, passing yards and rushing yards…but they only won 24-14. Even Boise State fans were impressed by the Vandals and immediately started thinking “so you’re saying there’s a chance” before the Broncos played Oregon the next week.

The very next week? The Vandals went out and beat one of Boise State’s Mountain West Rivals. They beat Wyoming 17-13 in front of a sold out crowd in Laramie. It was the first time they'd beat the Cowboys since 1921 and was their second win over an FBS opponent in the last two years.

In Week 3, the Vandals settled the score against Albany at the Kibbie Dome. Albany was the team that knocked the Vandals out of the playoffs in 2023, but the Vandals dominated them 41-13 during this year’s regular season.

With another win over ACU the next week, the University of Idaho is sitting #4 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Based on the poll through September 23, they’ll face a few more ranked opponents before the season’s over. At press time, UC Davis is ranked #11. The Vandals play them on the road September 28. Montana State is ranked #3. That’ll be another road game for Idaho on October 12.

The Vandals remaining home games are:

Oct 5 - Northern Arizona

October 19 - Cal Poly

October 26 - Eastern WA

November 16 - Weber State

If you’re planning to go to a game at the Kibbie Dome, make sure that you DON’T bring any of these prohibited items to the game. Trying to get them into the stadium slows down the process for everyone!

BAG POLICY: Only clear bags no larger than 12”x6”x12” and non-clear wristlets/clutches/wallets/bags no larger than 4.5”x6.5” are permitted in the Kibbie Dome.

