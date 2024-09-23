Popular Idaho Chain to Close for Thanksgiving Second Year in a Row

Do you feel like 2024 is flying by? You’re not alone! With the days getting shorter and big box stores setting out Halloween and Christmas discord simultaneously, it’s clear the holiday season is coming fast!



Since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the holiday shopping season in 2020, the way retailers approach holiday shopping has really shifted. In 2019, it was a race to see who would start their sales first on Thanksgiving Day. Target, Best Buy and Walmart got things underway before the final NFL game of the day started. Five years ago, their sales were starting anywhere between 5-6 p.m.

In 2020, most major retailers opted to lock their doors on Thanksgiving Day, citing public safety and staffing challenges. It was a decision that was well received from both employees and shoppers, so many have stuck with that tradition ever since.

While many major retailers like Amazon (October 8-9,) Target (October 6-12,) Walmart (October 8-13) and Best Buy (September 27-29) are focused on their early season sales, others are looking forward to their plans for Thanksgiving.

Walgreens recently announced that they plan to close almost ALL of their stores, including locations in Idaho, on Thanksgiving Day. Until last year, they were still one of the retailers you could count on to be open if you needed a last minute staple on Turkey Day.

In making the decision to close for the second year in a row, Walgreens said:

This is just one of the ways we’re acknowledging the dedication of our store team members, pharmacists and pharmacy techs who tirelessly deliver incredible service and patient care every single day. We heard incredible feedback from team members about their Thanksgiving holiday last year, so we are excited to extend that tradition once again for them to take a much-deserved break.

24-hour locations will remain open on November 28. Of Walgreens’ 37 locations in Idaho, just one of them is listed as a 24 hour location. That’s the store located at 3475 E 17th in Ammon.

