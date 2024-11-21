Idaho Airports Absolutely Ban These 23 Items From Carry-On Luggage
Be honest, you’re having a difficult time focusing at work right now. While your boss would like you to stick to your to-do list, your mind is on traveling over the long Thanksgiving weekend.
If you’re doing it by air, prepare to pack your patience! The Boise Airport estimates that about 165,000 passengers will pass through their facility between now and Sunday, December 1. In Eastern Idaho, the Idaho Falls Regional airport says that more than 4,000 passengers are scheduled to leave their runways during the Thanksgiving travel period. That’s up 50% from the same time a year ago.
In Boise, officials estimate that the busiest times at the TSA Checkpoints will be from 5-7 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon, daily. Based on the number of tickets booked, Tuesday, November 26, Wednesday, November 27 and Sunday, December 1 are expected to be the busiest days.
While the smaller Idaho airports like Friedman Memorial (Hailey,) Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport, Pocatello Regional Airport and Magic Valley Regional Airport (Twin Falls,) haven’t shared their estimated passenger counts, they are recommending arriving at least two hours before your departure to ensure a smooth trip through security.
Don’t Be the Person That Slows Down Security at an Idaho Airport
While getting through security at Idaho’s airports is usually much easier compared to bigger airports like Denver, Seattle or Portland, delays still happen when passengers haven’t properly packed their carry-on bags. According to the Boise Airport, the TSA most commonly ends up confiscating these items during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Jams & Jellies
Cranberry Sauce
Gravy
Wine
Soft Cheeses
By the TSA’s definition all of these foods are considered liquids or gels, which means they must measure less than 3.4 ounces if you plan on taking them through security. If they’re larger, you must move them to your checked luggage or throw them away. Solid baked goods like cookies, cakes and pies are fine to take through the checkpoint, no matter how big they are.
Of course, it’s not just Thanksgiving items that can slow security down. Bringing other prohibited items NOT related to the holiday can slow things down as well. Here’s a look at 19 items that are best kept in your carry-on, at home or purchased when you arrive at your destination.
