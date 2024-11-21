Be honest, you’re having a difficult time focusing at work right now. While your boss would like you to stick to your to-do list, your mind is on traveling over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

If you’re doing it by air, prepare to pack your patience! The Boise Airport estimates that about 165,000 passengers will pass through their facility between now and Sunday, December 1. In Eastern Idaho, the Idaho Falls Regional airport says that more than 4,000 passengers are scheduled to leave their runways during the Thanksgiving travel period. That’s up 50% from the same time a year ago.

READ MORE: Boise Airport's Airlines Most Likely to Lose Your Luggage

In Boise, officials estimate that the busiest times at the TSA Checkpoints will be from 5-7 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon, daily. Based on the number of tickets booked, Tuesday, November 26, Wednesday, November 27 and Sunday, December 1 are expected to be the busiest days.

Get our free mobile app

While the smaller Idaho airports like Friedman Memorial (Hailey,) Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport, Pocatello Regional Airport and Magic Valley Regional Airport (Twin Falls,) haven’t shared their estimated passenger counts, they are recommending arriving at least two hours before your departure to ensure a smooth trip through security.

Don’t Be the Person That Slows Down Security at an Idaho Airport

While getting through security at Idaho’s airports is usually much easier compared to bigger airports like Denver, Seattle or Portland, delays still happen when passengers haven’t properly packed their carry-on bags. According to the Boise Airport, the TSA most commonly ends up confiscating these items during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jams & Jellies

Photo by Chau Le on Unsplash Photo by Chau Le on Unsplash loading...

Cranberry Sauce

Sweet Canned Cranberry Sauce for Thanksgiving Dinner bhofack2 loading...

Gravy

Amazon Amazon loading...

Wine

Photo by Mockup Free on Unsplash Photo by Mockup Free on Unsplash loading...

Soft Cheeses

Photo by Helena Yankovska on Unsplash Photo by Helena Yankovska on Unsplash loading...

By the TSA’s definition all of these foods are considered liquids or gels, which means they must measure less than 3.4 ounces if you plan on taking them through security. If they’re larger, you must move them to your checked luggage or throw them away. Solid baked goods like cookies, cakes and pies are fine to take through the checkpoint, no matter how big they are.

Of course, it’s not just Thanksgiving items that can slow security down. Bringing other prohibited items NOT related to the holiday can slow things down as well. Here’s a look at 19 items that are best kept in your carry-on, at home or purchased when you arrive at your destination.

19 Items Absolutely Banned From Carry-On Luggage at the Boise Airport Baggage fees stink and you'll do anything you can to avoid paying them, including dragging some more items on the plane with you. Unfortunately, won't get away with it if you try to bring these items through security as a carry-on. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

READ MORE: 19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at the Boise Airport You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart