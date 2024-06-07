Flying These Airlines in Idaho? Better Not Take Luggage With You

You might be heading to the beach. You might be heading to the big city. Either way, summer travel season is here and you’re down right giddy to walk march down the jetway at the Boise airport!

When you’re packing for that trip, what type of traveler are you? Are you the type of person who knows just how to roll and fold every item to maximize how much you can stuff in one bag without going over the weight limit? Or will you begrudgingly cough up a baggage fee for a larger bag so that you can pack more and not have to drag your stuff across the airport?

If you fall into the latter group like we do, this might be something you want to think about before you click “check out” while purchasing your next flight.

Luggage shipping website, My Baggage, took on the monumental task of looking through three years of U.S. Department of Transportation data and lost items reports to determine which airlines were most likely to misplace your luggage. They revealed the top 10.

The airline that got a big fat “F” for their luggage handling services services 73 routes, including two direct flight destinations, originating from the Boise Airport. The (dis)honor went to American Airlines who ranked #1 for the most lost luggage with an average of 8.71 bags vanishing per 1,000 loaded onto planes.

How Did the Rest of the Airlines Servicing Boise Rank?

Alaska airlines ranked #4, with a rate of 6.69 bags missing per 1,000.

United Airlines checked in at #5 with 6.43 bags per 1,000 vanish.

SkyWest, an affiliate of Delta, was at #8 at a rate of 5.28 per 1,000.

Delta ranked right behind them at #9 with 5.1 per 1,000 bags go missing.

And finally, Spirit, which sometimes gets a bad rep as a discount carrier, ranked #10 with the lowest rate of 4.93 bags per 1,000 go missing.

Obviously, there are a lot of factors to consider while booking a flight. You may want to go with a carrier that offers you the lowest fare or shortest layovers, so don’t let this list keep you from flying an airline that may otherwise be great. You may just consider flying carry-on only with some of the airlines that underperformed in this category!

That said, your airline might get your luggage to the airport just fine..but once it arrives? These are the airports that are the most notorious for missing bags.

